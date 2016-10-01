Junior Spencer Ross rushed 24 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns as Two Harbors held on for a 27-19 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert in a Northeast White Subdistrict high school football game Friday night in Two Harbors.

The Golden Bears had one last chance, but Two Harbors defensive end Logan Loiselle deflected a final pass attempt, which was intercepted by Ricky Brenna and returned 48 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

Chad Nordean added 17 carries for 94 yards for the Agates (4-1), while teammate Ian Johnson had 13 carries for 54 yards.

Max Roberts had a pair of touchdowns to lead Eveleth-Gilbert (4-1), ranked fifth in Class AA. The Golden Bears had their streak of three straight shutouts snapped.

Eveleth-Gilbert 0-6-6-7—19

Two Harbors 7-7-7-6—27

TH — Spencer Ross 71 run (Ryan Darsow kick)

EG — Jonathan Day 45 field goal

TH — Ross 20 run (Darsow kick)

EG — Day 26 field goal

TH — Ross 3 run (Darsow kick)

EG — Max Roberts 5 run (run failed)

EG — Roberts 6 run (Day kick)

TH — Ricky Brenna 48 interception return (time expired)

DULUTH EAST 26, NORTH BRANCH 14

Senior quarterback Jack Rashid rushed for four touchdowns as the Greyhounds snapped an eight-game losing streak dating to last year with the North Central White win at Ordean Stadium.

Rashid finished 14-for-21 passing for 190 yards, while adding 15 carries for 70 yards to lead the Greyhounds (1-4). Teammate Tharold Kimball added 14 carries for 120 yards and Josh Daniels-Hanbury caught nine passes for 85 yards.

After East built a 20-0 halftime lead, North Branch (0-5) came back with touchdowns from Aaron Robillard and Micah Hindt before Rashid iced it with a 1-yard touchdown run with about 1:30 to play.

North Branch 0-0-14-0—14

Duluth East 6-14-0-6—26

DE — Jack Rashid 1 run (kick failed)

DE — Rashid 1 run (Rashid run)

DE — Rashid 3 run (run failed)

NB — Aaron Robillard 14 run (kick failed)

NB — Micah Hindt 7 run (Hindt run)

DE — Rashid 1 run (pass failed)

PINE CITY 20, MLWR 18

The Rebels pulled to within two points with about 90 seconds to play, but that’s how it stayed as the two-point conversion run failed and the visiting Dragons pulled off a shocking upset in Northeast Blue action.

It was Pine City’s first win over MLWR.

Jake Lunceford’s second touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for Pine City (1-4), which got 85 rushing yards from junior Jared Kotek.

Isaac Riihiluoma’s second touchdown of the game, a 2-yard run, gave the Rebels a chance to tie it. After the failed two-point conversion run, MLWR had one last chance after recovering an onside kick in the closing seconds. The Rebels, however, turned the ball over on downs after a bad snap hurt the drive, and the Dragons ran out the clock.

Joe Weidendorf rushed for 74 yards to lead MLWR (3-2).

Pine City 6-8-0-6—20

Moose Lake-WR 0-12-0-6—18

PC — Jacob Lindblom 2 run (kick failed)

PC — Jake Lunceford 1 run (Lunceford run)

MLWR — Isaac Riihiluoma 14 pass from Ian Coil (run failed)

MLWR — Bryceton Butkiewicz 2 run (run failed)

PC — Lunceford 2 run (run failed)

MLWR — Riihiluoma 1 run (run failed)

SUPERIOR 41, RIVER FALLS 26

Zach Tharge rushed for three touchdowns on seven carries and Corey Sanders gained 105 yards on six carries to make the Spartans 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference.

Gunnar Gronski carried the bulk of the load for Superior, finishing with 93 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Superior’s Sam Kline hit two field goals, made five extra points and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

River Falls 6-8-0-12—26

Superior 10-14-10-7—41

S — Corey Sanders 54 run (Sam Kline kick)

RF — Bailey Ronnestrand 6 run (conversion failed)

S — Sam Kline 35 field goal

S — Zach Tharge 12 run (Kline kick)

S — Kline 8 pass from Gunner Johnson (Kline kick)

RF — Logan Graetz 6 run (Matthew Wachtler pass from Noah Langer)

S — Tharge 4 run (Kline kick)

S — Kline 39 field goal

RF — Joey Davis 5 fun (conversion failed)

S — Tharge 27 run (Kline kick

RF — Ronnestrand 6 run (conversion failed)

HAYWARD 26, NORTHWESTERN 0

The Tigers, who at 5-2 overall have clinched a playoff spot, fell into a three-way tie atop the Heart O’North Conference with Hayward and Chetek at 4-1 in league play.

David Freund ran in two touchdowns for Hayward and also threw a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Northwestern 0-0-0-0—0

Superior 7-6-0-13—26

H — David Freund 2 run (Jory Thunder kick)

H — Xavier Cummings 60 pass from Freund (kick blocked)

H — Freund 25 run (Thunder kick)

H — Fred Perfecto 2 run (kick blocked)

GNK 52, INTERNATIONAL FALLS 0

Michael Chupurdia threw three touchdown passes and returned an interception for another score in Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s road blowout of Northeast White foe International Falls (0-5).

Greenway-NK 16-16-20-0—52

International Falls 0-0-0-0—0

GNK — Ben Steel 7 pass from Michael Chupurdia (Bay Zuehlke pass from Chupurdia)

GNK — Steel 11 run (Chupurdia run)

GNK — Spencer Potter 42 punt return (Chupurdia run)

GNK — Potter 5 pass from Chupurdia (Mason Graves pass from Chupurdia)

GNK — Steel 22 pass from Chupurdia (Potter kick)

GNK — Chupurdia 31 interception return (Potter kick)

GNK — Graves 1 run (run failed)

CROMWELL-WRIGHT 42, FLOODWOOD 0

Senior quarterback Zion Smith threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Cardinals avenged last year’s section semifinals upset loss to the host Polar Bears (3-2).

Eli Warpula scored twice for Cromwell-Wright (5-0), as head coach Jeff Gronner won his 105th game.

Cromwell-Wright 16-14-6-6—42

Floodwood 0-0-0-0—0

CW — Safety (Sawyer Strelnieks kick)

CW — Nic Johnson 9 pass from Zion Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Eli Warpula 29 pass from Smith (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Smith 6 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Dillon Hoff 3 run (Strelnieks kick)

CW — Warpula 1 run (pass failed)

CW — Jaden Gronner 2 pass from Drew Libbon (run failed)

WRENSHALL 24, MCGREGOR 14

Junior Tyler Kelley rushed for 206 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead the Wrens, with one score coming on a 75-yard punt return. Sophomore Jared Kelley and senior Phil Vine also found the end zone for the Wrens.

McGregor 0-7-7-0—14

Wrenshall 6-6-6-6—24

NORTH WOODS 66, LAKE OF THE WOODS 20

Minnesota State High School League records are scarce on the subject, but the Grizzlies might have set a state mark with a 58-point first quarter at Cook.

Chase Kleppe threw a pair of touchdown passes and six players had rushing touchdowns for North Woods (5-0).

Lake of the Woods 0-8-12-0—20

North Woods 58-8-0-0—66

NW — Brendan Parson 6 run (Mike Buchanan run)

NW — Cade Goggleye 21 pass from Chase Kleppe (pass failed)

NW — Garrett Abramson 13 run (pass failed)

NW — Tanner Barto 40 pass from Kleppe (Abramson run)

NW — Buchanan 53 run (Kleppe run)

NW — Dan Holman 11 run (Parson run)

NW — Clayton Janssen 3 run (run failed)

NW — Abramson 41 interception return (Dylan Day run)

NW — Day 34 run (Blake Scofield run)

LOW — Mark Brooks 49 run (pass failed)

LOW — Brooks 5 run (Daniel Novak pass from Jacob Fish)

LOW — Brooks 49 run (pass failed)

LOW — McKord Krause 13 pass from Fish (run failed)

SOUTH RIDGE 42, CARLTON 21

Joe Janke rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, Nick Carlson rushed for 78 yards, passed for 54 more and accounted for three TDs, and the Panthers (3-2) doubled up the visiting Bulldogs (0-5).

Carlton 9-0-0-12—21

South Ridge 0-20-16-6—42

C — safety

C — Jackson Mickle 2 run (Keijo Day kick)

SR — Mark Lisic 1 pass from Nick Carlson (run failed)

SR — Adam Keskitalo 2 pass from Carlson (Joe Janke run)

SR — Carlson run (pass failed)

SR — Janke 1 run (Lisic pass from Carlson)

SR — Matt Clark 2 run (Janke run)

SR — Evan Wolfe 27 run (run failed)

C — Mickle 8 run (pass failed)

C — Jacob Santkuyl 9 run (pass failed)

ELY 62, HILL CITY-NORTHLAND 8

The visiting Timberwolves rushed for a school-record 614 yards in the victory.