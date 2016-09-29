Search
    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune on Sep 29, 2016 at 11:37 p.m.

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 3-1

    Chisago Lakes 2-2

    Big Lake 1-3

    Princeton 1-3

    Duluth East 0-4

    North Branch 0-4

    Today’s Games

    North Branch at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

    Chisago Lakes at Big Lake

    Princeton at Monticello

    Northeast red

    Hermantown 4-0

    Cloquet 3-1

    Grand Rapids 3-1

    Proctor 3-1

    Hibbing 2-2

    Duluth Denfeld 1-3

    Today’s Games

    Cloquet at Hermantown

    Duluth Denfeld at Proctor

    Grand Rapids at Hibbing

    Northeast White

    Eveleth-Gilbert 4-0

    Two Harbors 3-1

    Greenway/NK 2-1

    International Falls 0-4

    Virginia 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Two Harbors

    Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at International Falls

    Saturday’s Game

    Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.

    northeast blue

    Aitkin 3-1

    Crosby-Ironton 3-1

    Moose Lake-WR 3-1

    Mora 3-1

    Esko 0-4

    Pine City 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Aitkin at Esko

    Crosby-Ironton at Mora

    Pine City at Moose Lake-Willow River

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 4-0

    Braham 3-1

    Chisholm 2-2

    Deer River 2-2

    Rush City 2-2

    Barnum 1-3

    Mesabi East 1-3

    East Central 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Barnum at East Central

    Braham at Hinckley-Finlayson

    Deer River at Rush City

    Mesabi East at Chisholm

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 4-0

    Floodwood 3-1

    McGregor 2-2

    South Ridge 2-2

    Wrenshall 1-3

    Carlton 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Carlton at South Ridge

    Cromwell-Wright at Floodwood

    McGregor at Wrenshall

    DISTRICT 9 blue

    Ely 4-0

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

    Silver Bay 2-2

    Cook County 1-3

    Today’s Game

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Cook County

    district 9 red

    North Woods 4-0

    Bigfork 2-2

    Northeast Range 2-2

    Kelliher-Northome 0-4

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Kelliher-Northome at Littlefork-Big Falls

    Lake of the Woods at North Woods

    Northeast Range at Bigfork

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    Menomonie (5-1) 4-0

    Rice Lake (5-1) 3-1

    Chippewa Falls (4-2) 3-1

    Eau Claire Memorial (4-2) 2-2

    Hudson (4-2) 2-2

    Superior (4-2) 2-2

    River Falls (1-5) 0-4

    Eau Claire North (0-6) 0-4

    Today’s Games

    River Falls at Superior

    Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire

    Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

    Rice Lake at Menomonie

    HEART O’NORTH

    Northwestern (5-1) 4-0

    Bloomer (5-1) 3-1

    Chetek (5-1) 3-1

    Hayward (5-1) 3-1

    Cumberland (2-4) 2-2

    Spooner (1-5) 1-3

    Ladysmith (1-5) 0-4

    Barron (0-6) 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Northwestern at Hayward

    Chetek at Bloomer

    Cumberland at Spooner

    Ladysmith at Barron

    others

    Ashland 1-5

    Saturday’s Game

    Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.

