Prep football standings
At 7 p.m., unless noted
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 3-1
Chisago Lakes 2-2
Big Lake 1-3
Princeton 1-3
Duluth East 0-4
North Branch 0-4
Today’s Games
North Branch at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.
Chisago Lakes at Big Lake
Princeton at Monticello
Northeast red
Hermantown 4-0
Cloquet 3-1
Grand Rapids 3-1
Proctor 3-1
Hibbing 2-2
Duluth Denfeld 1-3
Today’s Games
Cloquet at Hermantown
Duluth Denfeld at Proctor
Grand Rapids at Hibbing
Northeast White
Eveleth-Gilbert 4-0
Two Harbors 3-1
Greenway/NK 2-1
International Falls 0-4
Virginia 0-4
Today’s Games
Eveleth-Gilbert at Two Harbors
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at International Falls
Saturday’s Game
Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.
northeast blue
Aitkin 3-1
Crosby-Ironton 3-1
Moose Lake-WR 3-1
Mora 3-1
Esko 0-4
Pine City 0-4
Today’s Games
Aitkin at Esko
Crosby-Ironton at Mora
Pine City at Moose Lake-Willow River
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 4-0
Braham 3-1
Chisholm 2-2
Deer River 2-2
Rush City 2-2
Barnum 1-3
Mesabi East 1-3
East Central 0-4
Today’s Games
Barnum at East Central
Braham at Hinckley-Finlayson
Deer River at Rush City
Mesabi East at Chisholm
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 4-0
Floodwood 3-1
McGregor 2-2
South Ridge 2-2
Wrenshall 1-3
Carlton 0-4
Today’s Games
Carlton at South Ridge
Cromwell-Wright at Floodwood
McGregor at Wrenshall
DISTRICT 9 blue
Ely 4-0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0
Silver Bay 2-2
Cook County 1-3
Today’s Game
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Cook County
district 9 red
North Woods 4-0
Bigfork 2-2
Northeast Range 2-2
Kelliher-Northome 0-4
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-4
Today’s Games
Kelliher-Northome at Littlefork-Big Falls
Lake of the Woods at North Woods
Northeast Range at Bigfork
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
Menomonie (5-1) 4-0
Rice Lake (5-1) 3-1
Chippewa Falls (4-2) 3-1
Eau Claire Memorial (4-2) 2-2
Hudson (4-2) 2-2
Superior (4-2) 2-2
River Falls (1-5) 0-4
Eau Claire North (0-6) 0-4
Today’s Games
River Falls at Superior
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire
Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson
Rice Lake at Menomonie
HEART O’NORTH
Northwestern (5-1) 4-0
Bloomer (5-1) 3-1
Chetek (5-1) 3-1
Hayward (5-1) 3-1
Cumberland (2-4) 2-2
Spooner (1-5) 1-3
Ladysmith (1-5) 0-4
Barron (0-6) 0-4
Today’s Games
Northwestern at Hayward
Chetek at Bloomer
Cumberland at Spooner
Ladysmith at Barron
others
Ashland 1-5
Saturday’s Game
Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.