Prep football standings

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Duluth East 0-4

North Branch 0-4

Today’s Games

North Branch at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

Chisago Lakes at Big Lake

Princeton at Monticello

Northeast red

Hermantown 4-0

Cloquet 3-1

Grand Rapids 3-1

Proctor 3-1

Hibbing 2-2

Duluth Denfeld 1-3

Today’s Games

Cloquet at Hermantown

Duluth Denfeld at Proctor

Grand Rapids at Hibbing

Northeast White

Eveleth-Gilbert 4-0

Two Harbors 3-1

Greenway/NK 2-1

International Falls 0-4

Virginia 0-4

Today’s Games

Eveleth-Gilbert at Two Harbors

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at International Falls

Saturday’s Game

Virginia at Minneapolis Edison, 2 p.m.

northeast blue

Aitkin 3-1

Crosby-Ironton 3-1

Moose Lake-WR 3-1

Mora 3-1

Esko 0-4

Pine City 0-4

Today’s Games

Aitkin at Esko

Crosby-Ironton at Mora

Pine City at Moose Lake-Willow River

NORTHEAST SILVER

Hinckley-Finlayson 4-0

Braham 3-1

Chisholm 2-2

Deer River 2-2

Rush City 2-2

Barnum 1-3

Mesabi East 1-3

East Central 0-4

Today’s Games

Barnum at East Central

Braham at Hinckley-Finlayson

Deer River at Rush City

Mesabi East at Chisholm

DISTRICT 9 WHITE

Cromwell-Wright 4-0

Floodwood 3-1

McGregor 2-2

South Ridge 2-2

Wrenshall 1-3

Carlton 0-4

Today’s Games

Carlton at South Ridge

Cromwell-Wright at Floodwood

McGregor at Wrenshall

DISTRICT 9 blue

Ely 4-0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

Silver Bay 2-2

Cook County 1-3

Today’s Game

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Cook County

district 9 red

North Woods 4-0

Bigfork 2-2

Northeast Range 2-2

Kelliher-Northome 0-4

Littlefork-Big Falls 0-4

Today’s Games

Kelliher-Northome at Littlefork-Big Falls

Lake of the Woods at North Woods

Northeast Range at Bigfork

WISCONSIN

(Overall records in parentheses)

BIG RIVERS

Menomonie (5-1) 4-0

Rice Lake (5-1) 3-1

Chippewa Falls (4-2) 3-1

Eau Claire Memorial (4-2) 2-2

Hudson (4-2) 2-2

Superior (4-2) 2-2

River Falls (1-5) 0-4

Eau Claire North (0-6) 0-4

Today’s Games

River Falls at Superior

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire

Eau Claire Memorial at Hudson

Rice Lake at Menomonie

HEART O’NORTH

Northwestern (5-1) 4-0

Bloomer (5-1) 3-1

Chetek (5-1) 3-1

Hayward (5-1) 3-1

Cumberland (2-4) 2-2

Spooner (1-5) 1-3

Ladysmith (1-5) 0-4

Barron (0-6) 0-4

Today’s Games

Northwestern at Hayward

Chetek at Bloomer

Cumberland at Spooner

Ladysmith at Barron

others

Ashland 1-5

Saturday’s Game

Ashland at Merrill, 1:30 p.m.