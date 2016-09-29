Prep report: Greenway rallies past Duluth East in volleyball

Greenway’s volleyball team was on the verge of being swept Thursday night, but the Raiders stormed out of a 2-0 hole to surprise Duluth East 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 in a high school nail-biter in Coleraine.

Claire Vekich and Hannah Goggleye led the Raiders (12-1) to their fifth consecutive victory with 24 and 19 kills, respectively. Erin Gustason totaled 53 set assists.

Greenway, the News Tribune’s top-ranked small-school squad, last lost Sept. 13 vs. Hermantown.

Duluth Denfeld 3, Cloquet 0

The host Hunters (7-10) sent the Lumberjacks (3-14) to their fourth straight defeat in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-20 Lake Superior Conference win.

Denfeld’s Jordan Maas had 28 assists, while Lauren Huchel produced 14 kills and 13 digs.

Boys soccer

Hermantown 3, Superior 2

Jackson Faris erased a 2-2 tie with his 65th-minute tally that lifted the visiting Hawks (8-1-2) to the LSC win while pushing their unbeaten streak to nine games.

Girls soccer

Duluth Denfeld 2, Proctor 1

Cortney Wilk scored 15 minutes into the second half and Hunters keeper Kirsten Kelly made it stand as Denfeld (5-5) upended the Rails (1-10) in LSC action in Proctor.