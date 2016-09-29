When: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Hermantown, ranked sixth in Class AAAA, comes in with a 16-game regular-season winning streak. The Hawks’ last non-playoff setback came against Cloquet midway through 2014. The teams met again in that fall’s section final, won — for the second consecutive year — by the Lumberjacks. Senior running back Matt Valure has rushed for 416 yards on 66 carries. He, along with junior fullback Luke Lindberg and senior QB T.J. Gamradt initiate an attack averaging 40 points a night. In last week’s disciplined 42-28 win over Duluth Denfeld, Gamradt accounted for six touchdowns, including four on the ground, where he piled up 154 yards. Hermantown travels to Grand Rapids next week. … Cloquet suffered its first defeat last week at Grand Rapids, 14-7. Before that, the Lumberjacks had scored at least 36 points in their three games. Junior running backs Spencer Wehr (54 carries, 480 yards, 9 TDs) and Aahsan Maigag (55-413, 3) do the most of the damage for an offense that churns out an average of 344 rushing yards. Cloquet, which had beaten Hermantown three straight times before last season’s 51-14 loss, hosts Proctor next week.

Radio: WKLK-AM 1230/WWAX-FM 92.1

Quotable: “They’re going to be better than they were last year and they’re certainly one of the teams to beat in the district. In a game like that, that’s so intense and emotional, you have to limit your mistakes. We did that last week and we have to do it again this week. We can’t turn over the ball and we can’t be jumping offsides and holding.” — Hermantown coach Daryl Illikainen

EVELETH-GILBERT (4-0) at TWO HARBORS (3-1)

What: Northeast District game

When: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Winners of three straight, Two Harbors goes as its backfield goes. More often than not, players like juniors Spencer Ross and Chad Nordean and senior Ian Johnson go just fine. Ross has carried 70 times for 485 yards and four TDs, while Johnson (52-357, 7), Nordean (37-260, 4) and even sophomore Ricky Brenna (22-212, 2) are dangerous. The Agates have defeated Eveleth-Gilbert each of the past three seasons; their last loss in this series was during the program’s winless 2012. Since a 28-13 setback against Hermantown in Week 1, they are averaging 42.3 points. Two Harbors travels to Coleraine next week for a key Section 7AAA battle against Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. … Eveleth-Gilbert, ranked fifth in Class AA, has surrendered six points all season — in a 35-6 win over Mesabi East in the opener. Since then, the Golden Bears have turned in a trio of shutouts and even held Chisholm to negative yardage. Senior running back Max Roberts makes the offense tick. The Golden Bears host St. Agnes a week from today.