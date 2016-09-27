Duluth's Swain Invitational still on a great run

John Swain (far left), who coached and taught at Duluth Central High School for 35 years, poses with the champions of the 1969 Swain Invitational cross country race. From left, they are Tim Heisel of Hopkins (A race winner), Ed Holtz of Minneapolis Southwest (B race winner) and Tim Oliver of Proctor (sophomore race winner). (File / News Tribune)

Kerry Louks was hitchhiking his way to Enger Park Golf Course for the Swain Invitational in the mid-1960s when he snagged an unlikely lift.

Louks doesn’t remember if it was his junior or senior year at Duluth Central. He does remember being giddily decked out in his Trojans running gear, and happy for the ride to assist his cross country coach, Bob Williams, with last-minute preparations for the state’s pre-eminent meet.

Upon exiting the vehicle at Enger, Louks’ gracious driver did the same.

“Are you going golfing or something?” the teenager asked him.

“No,” came the reply. “I’m John Swain.”

“I was so proud, this little buckaroo, to be involved with the Swain, and here I was talking to the man,” Louks recalled last week.

That man was the namesake of a race that, Saturday, will celebrate its 66th running, on the same course that has hosted 63 of the first 65; it moved to Proctor Golf Course for two years while Enger expanded from 18 to 27 holes in the late 1980s. And, nearly seven decades after the 1951 debut, it continues to withstand the test of time. It might no longer be able to claim itself as the largest high school meet in the country — last Saturday’s Milaca Mega Meet is about twice as big — but the Swain is still a biggie, with an average of 70-80 teams and 2,200-2,500 runners, according to current race director Gary Lepisto.

Credit for that belongs to several factors.

The timing — always the first Saturday in October — ensures prep runners are nearing peak fitness heading into the season’s home stretch, and it gives them a chance to gauge exactly where they stand in relation to their competition.

Location, atop Duluth’s hillside surrounded by rainbows of fall colors, has proven enticing, as has the Swain’s reputation as an efficient, well-organized event that is produced by runners, for runners.

Then there’s the course. The looping, hilly layout tests a runner’s versatility. Race T-shirts this year will feature the slogan, “toughest race on the planet.” Doug MacIver, a longtime athletic director and multisport coach at Denfeld until retiring in 2005, remembers when the tag line was a little more edgy — “hill of a race.”

“There were some phone calls concerning those shirts, let me tell you,” MacIver, who coached Hunters runners from 1970-87, said last week.

Of the course, former Central and St. Scholastica coach Steve Pfingsten said: “It requires runners to really be cross-country runners.”

MacIver referenced his introduction to the Swain, in 1970. At that time, coaches from the city’s four public high schools oversaw logistics. MacIver was standing outside the ropes, casually observing the flow of feet. Eventually, Pfingsten approached him.

“And he asked me, ‘Did you know all (four) of us handle this?’ ” MacIver was asked.

“Well, I do now,” was his response.

The Swain took its official title in 1952, according to a News Tribune story from 2000. Louks was asked from whence the idea surfaced. He couldn’t be too sure, but he had been told it came from long-ago Minneapolis Southwest coach Al Halley, who suggested a man informally regarded by many as the father of cross country in Minnesota attach his name to the meet.

“Why don’t we call this the Swain Invitational?” Halley apparently asked during one of the pre-race coaches meetings.

Indeed, Swain told the News Tribune in 1967 that he had planned to call it the Central Invitational.

“Some of my coaching friends from Minneapolis had a different name in mind,” he said then. “They told me, ‘You can’t wait until a man dies to name something after him.’ ”

Swain coached at Morgan Park High School in 1927, switched to Central and started the city’s first cross-country program in 1928, and led the Trojans to four state championships in 35 seasons, including the first state meet in 1943. He died in 1988 at the age of 93.

His race was an instant success. In coaching circles, everyone knew Swain, bringing immediate credibility. The tough, but fair, patriarch of the Central program was well-respected. Many teams viewed the Duluth meet as one of the highlights of their season.

In that regard, little has changed.

“People come up and tell us, ‘You might not be the largest, but you’re still one of the best,’ ” said Louks, a one-time Central activities director who remains on the race committee.

Saturday’s busy schedule commences at 10 a.m. with the 3,000-meter girls race for grades 7-9. The varsity portion begins at 1:10 p.m., with Class A girls; Class AA girls go off at 1:50, Class A boys at 2:30 and Class AA boys at 2:55.

Don’t expect anyone to best the winning time of the 1951 champ, Warner Wirta from Embarrass High School, who won the first meet in 9 minutes, 4 seconds. Of course, back then the course measured 1.5 miles instead of the 5 kilometers utilized today.

The first time girls competed at the Swain was 1971, when Wayzata’s Sue Alexander covered a mile in 6:25.