    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune Today at 8:15 p.m.

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 2-1

    Chisago Lakes 1-2

    Princeton 1-2

    Big Lake 0-3

    Duluth East 0-3

    North Branch 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Monticello at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

    Big Lake at North Branch

    Princeton at Chisago Lakes

    NORTHEAST RED

    Cloquet 3-0

    Hermantown 3-0

    Grand Rapids 2-1

    Hibbing 2-1

    Proctor 2-1

    Duluth Denfeld 1-2

    Friday’s Games

    Cloquet at Grand Rapids (WKLK-AM 1230)

    Hermantown at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.

    Hibbing at Proctor

    NORTHEAST WHITE

    Eveleth-Gilbert 3-0

    Two Harbors 2-1

    Greenway/NK 1-1

    International Falls 0-3

    Virginia 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Virginia

    International Falls at Eveleth-Gilbert

    Minneapolis Roosevelt at Two Harbors

    NORTHEAST BLUE

    Moose Lake-WR 3-0

    Aitkin 2-1

    Crosby-Ironton 2-1

    Mora 2-1

    Esko 0-3

    Pine City 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Aitkin at Pine City

    Esko at Crosby-Ironton

    Mora at Moose Lake-Willow River (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 3-0

    Braham 2-1

    Deer River 2-1

    Rush City 2-1

    Barnum 1-2

    Chisholm 1-2

    East Central 0-3

    Mesabi East 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Barnum at Chisholm

    Deer River at Braham

    East Central at Mesabi East

    Rush City at Hinckley-Finlayson

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 3-0

    Floodwood 2-1

    McGregor 2-1

    South Ridge 2-1

    Carlton 0-3

    Wrenshall 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Floodwood at McGregor

    South Ridge at Cromwell-Wright (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Wrenshall at Carlton

    DISTRICT 9 BLUE

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

    Ely 3-0

    Silver Bay 2-1

    Cook County 1-2

    Friday’s Games

    Cook County at Ely

    Nevis at Silver Bay

    DISTRICT 9 RED

    North Woods 3-0

    Bigfork 1-2

    Northeast Range 1-2

    Kelliher-Northome 0-3

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-3

    Friday’s Games

    Littlefork-Big Falls at Bigfork

    Northeast Range at Lake of the Woods

    North Woods at Kelliher-Northome

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    Menomonie (4-1) 3-0

    Hudson (4-1) 2-1

    Rice Lake (4-1) 2-1

    Superior (4-1) 2-1

    Chippewa Falls (3-2) 2-1

    Eau Claire Memorial (3-2) 1-2

    River Falls (1-4) 0-3

    Eau Claire North (0-5) 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Superior at Menomonie

    Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

    Hudson at Rice Lake

    River Falls at Chippewa Falls

    HEART O’NORTH

    Hayward (5-0) 3-0

    Northwestern (4-1) 3-0

    Bloomer (4-1) 2-1

    Chetek (4-1) 2-1

    Cumberland (1-4) 1-2

    Spooner (1-4) 1-2

    Ladysmith (1-4) 0-3

    Barron (0-5) 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Spooner at Northwestern

    Barron at Cumberland

    Bloomer at Ladysmith

    Hayward at Chetek

    OTHERS

    Ashland 0-5

    Friday’s Game

    Mosinee at Ashland

