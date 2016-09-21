Prep football standings

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Princeton 1-2

Big Lake 0-3

Duluth East 0-3

North Branch 0-3

Friday’s Games

Monticello at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

Big Lake at North Branch

Princeton at Chisago Lakes

NORTHEAST RED

Cloquet 3-0

Hermantown 3-0

Grand Rapids 2-1

Hibbing 2-1

Proctor 2-1

Duluth Denfeld 1-2

Friday’s Games

Cloquet at Grand Rapids (WKLK-AM 1230)

Hermantown at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.

Hibbing at Proctor

NORTHEAST WHITE

Eveleth-Gilbert 3-0

Two Harbors 2-1

Greenway/NK 1-1

International Falls 0-3

Virginia 0-3

Friday’s Games

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin at Virginia

International Falls at Eveleth-Gilbert

Minneapolis Roosevelt at Two Harbors

NORTHEAST BLUE

Moose Lake-WR 3-0

Aitkin 2-1

Crosby-Ironton 2-1

Mora 2-1

Esko 0-3

Pine City 0-3

Friday’s Games

Aitkin at Pine City

Esko at Crosby-Ironton

Mora at Moose Lake-Willow River (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

NORTHEAST SILVER

Hinckley-Finlayson 3-0

Braham 2-1

Deer River 2-1

Rush City 2-1

Barnum 1-2

Chisholm 1-2

East Central 0-3

Mesabi East 0-3

Friday’s Games

Barnum at Chisholm

Deer River at Braham

East Central at Mesabi East

Rush City at Hinckley-Finlayson

DISTRICT 9 WHITE

Cromwell-Wright 3-0

Floodwood 2-1

McGregor 2-1

South Ridge 2-1

Carlton 0-3

Wrenshall 0-3

Friday’s Games

Floodwood at McGregor

South Ridge at Cromwell-Wright (WKLK-FM 96.5)

Wrenshall at Carlton

DISTRICT 9 BLUE

Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

Ely 3-0

Silver Bay 2-1

Cook County 1-2

Friday’s Games

Cook County at Ely

Nevis at Silver Bay

DISTRICT 9 RED

North Woods 3-0

Bigfork 1-2

Northeast Range 1-2

Kelliher-Northome 0-3

Littlefork-Big Falls 0-3

Friday’s Games

Littlefork-Big Falls at Bigfork

Northeast Range at Lake of the Woods

North Woods at Kelliher-Northome

WISCONSIN

(Overall records in parentheses)

BIG RIVERS

Menomonie (4-1) 3-0

Hudson (4-1) 2-1

Rice Lake (4-1) 2-1

Superior (4-1) 2-1

Chippewa Falls (3-2) 2-1

Eau Claire Memorial (3-2) 1-2

River Falls (1-4) 0-3

Eau Claire North (0-5) 0-3

Friday’s Results

Superior at Menomonie

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at Rice Lake

River Falls at Chippewa Falls

HEART O’NORTH

Hayward (5-0) 3-0

Northwestern (4-1) 3-0

Bloomer (4-1) 2-1

Chetek (4-1) 2-1

Cumberland (1-4) 1-2

Spooner (1-4) 1-2

Ladysmith (1-4) 0-3

Barron (0-5) 0-3

Friday’s Results

Spooner at Northwestern

Barron at Cumberland

Bloomer at Ladysmith

Hayward at Chetek

OTHERS

Ashland 0-5

Friday’s Game

Mosinee at Ashland