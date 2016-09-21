News Tribune prep rankings
Football
LARGE SCHOOLS
(Classes AA through AAAAA)
1. Cloquet 3-0
2. Superior 4-1
3. Moose Lake-WR 3-0
4. Hermantown 3-0
SMALL SCHOOLS
(Class A and Nine-Man)
1. Cromwell-Wright 3-0
2. Ely 3-0
3. North Woods 2-0
4. Deer River 2-1
Boys soccer
1. Hermantown 6-1-2
2. Cloquet-EC 5-3-2
3. Duluth Denfeld 6-3
4. Superior 5-2-4
Girls soccer
1. Hermantown 5-2-1
2. Duluth Marshall 6-3
3. Cloquet 6-2-2
4. Esko 5-3-1
Volleyball
LARGE SCHOOLS
(Enrollment over 400)
1. Grand Rapids 6-4
2. Hermantown 9-1
3. Duluth East 5-2
4. Superior 5-10
SMALL SCHOOLS
(Enrollment under 400)
1. Greenway 9-1
2. Carlton 8-3
3. Cook County 7-3
4. Virginia 7-5
Boys cross country
CLASS AA
1. Isaac Boedigheimer, jr., Cloquet
2. Vasek Cervenka, sr., Grand Rapids
3. Alex Kelling, jr., Grand Rapids
4. Andrew Arthur, sr., Duluth East
5. Connor Denman, sr., Cloquet
CLASS A
1. Ethan Olson, jr., Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum
2. Jake Paron, jr., North Shore
3. Josh Kemp, jr., Esko
4. Noah Cuellar-Axley, jr., Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
5. Joe Bustrak, sr., Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum
Girls cross country
CLASS AA
1. Emma Stertz, jr., Grand Rapids
2. Molly Weberg, soph., Duluth East
3. Izzy Sutherland, jr., Duluth East
4. Anja Maijala, sr., Cloquet
5. Lauren Dynek, sr., Duluth East
CLASS A
1. Annika Voss, jr., Proctor
2. Lexi Erickson, soph., International Falls
3. Carlee Plackner, fr., Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
4. Hannah Bettendorf, jr., Proctor
5. Sydney Binsfield, soph., Proctor