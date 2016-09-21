Weather Forecast

    News Tribune prep rankings

    By News Tribune Today at 8:10 p.m.

    Football

    LARGE SCHOOLS

    (Classes AA through AAAAA)

    1. Cloquet 3-0

    2. Superior 4-1

    3. Moose Lake-WR 3-0

    4. Hermantown 3-0

    SMALL SCHOOLS

    (Class A and Nine-Man)

    1. Cromwell-Wright 3-0

    2. Ely 3-0

    3. North Woods 2-0

    4. Deer River 2-1

    Boys soccer

    1. Hermantown 6-1-2

    2. Cloquet-EC 5-3-2

    3. Duluth Denfeld 6-3

    4. Superior 5-2-4

    Girls soccer

    1. Hermantown 5-2-1

    2. Duluth Marshall 6-3

    3. Cloquet 6-2-2

    4. Esko 5-3-1

    Volleyball

    LARGE SCHOOLS

    (Enrollment over 400)

    1. Grand Rapids 6-4

    2. Hermantown 9-1

    3. Duluth East 5-2

    4. Superior 5-10

    SMALL SCHOOLS

    (Enrollment under 400)

    1. Greenway 9-1

    2. Carlton 8-3

    3. Cook County 7-3

    4. Virginia 7-5

    Boys cross country

    CLASS AA

    1. Isaac Boedigheimer, jr., Cloquet

    2. Vasek Cervenka, sr., Grand Rapids

    3. Alex Kelling, jr., Grand Rapids

    4. Andrew Arthur, sr., Duluth East

    5. Connor Denman, sr., Cloquet

    CLASS A

    1. Ethan Olson, jr., Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum

    2. Jake Paron, jr., North Shore

    3. Josh Kemp, jr., Esko

    4. Noah Cuellar-Axley, jr., Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin

    5. Joe Bustrak, sr., Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum

    Girls cross country

    CLASS AA

    1. Emma Stertz, jr., Grand Rapids

    2. Molly Weberg, soph., Duluth East

    3. Izzy Sutherland, jr., Duluth East

    4. Anja Maijala, sr., Cloquet

    5. Lauren Dynek, sr., Duluth East

    CLASS A

    1. Annika Voss, jr., Proctor

    2. Lexi Erickson, soph., International Falls

    3. Carlee Plackner, fr., Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin

    4. Hannah Bettendorf, jr., Proctor

    5. Sydney Binsfield, soph., Proctor

