Moose Lake-Willow River edges Esko in football

ESKO — Scott Arntson knew there would be bumps in the road as he took the keys to the Esko football program from Bill Hudspith, who retired after 26 seasons at the helm of one of the Northland’s dominant high school teams.

As with any coaching change, there are new schemes, new philosophies, a new way of doing things. And, of course, there are new players. It was going to take some time. And the Eskomos, if Friday night’s closer-than-expected loss to Class AA No. 2 Moose Lake-Willow River is any indication, are getting there.

“There’s a lot of new stuff that we’re learning, so the timing has to come and all of that,” Arntson said after his team’s gritty 36-33 defeat. “And we knew that coming in, that it’s going to take a while to get everything implemented and then find out who we are.”

Signs suggest an identity built on big plays. Though Esko never could get the stop it so desperately needed in the second half Friday at home, Stone DeLeon, Dawsen Cossalter, Reid Davidson and Co. produced enough fireworks to keep this one in doubt until the end.

Cossalter gave the Eskomos (0-3) a 20-14 lead on the first play after halftime when he hauled in a beautifully thrown ball from DeLeon and somehow made his lone defender miss while tight-roping the sideline before racing the rest of the way for a 78-yard strike. That came after the senior running back, appearing trapped at the line of scrimmage, emerged from a sea of white jerseys to score on a 7-yard run in the second quarter.

DeLeon also threw scoring passes to Ben Fischer and Davidson, the second of which came when the strong-armed senior QB aired out a 38-yarder to the end zone that Davidson, having slipped behind the defense, came down with to cut the deficit to 36-33 with 1:57 remaining.

Big plays had been absent as Esko scored just 14 points through the first two weeks.

“We were getting closer,” Arntson said. “I think things that people didn’t see from our scrimmage to the first game, second game, the offense kept getting closer.”

The problem, at least Friday, was that MLWR (3-0) always had a ready response. Bryceton Butkiewicz scored three rushing touchdowns. The senior dragged half the Esko defense into the end zone on his final TD with a little more than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, which seemed to all but ice the Rebels’ 11th consecutive victory over their former Polar League rival.

Everyone knows about Butkiewicz and fellow senior Isaac Riihiluoma. The potent backfield mates combined to carry the ball 37 times for 132 yards Friday. But it was unheralded Joe Weidendorf doing the bulk of the damage. Another senior, Weidendorf totaled 146 yards on 25 rushes while adding another weapon to MLWR’s multi-faceted ground game.

“Joe brings that bowling-ball, grind-it-out, powerful runner up the middle,” Rebels coach Dave Louzek said.

Weidendorf doesn’t mind flying under the radar. A couple more performances like this one, though, and the secret will be out.

“It’s a team thing,” he said. “When I see Bryceton and Isaac run the ball, it just motivates me to run like them.”

Underscoring a sizable disparity in time of possession, MLWR ran twice as many offensive plays as Esko, 74-37. The Rebels hurt themselves with penalties, especially in the first half when they were flagged nine times.

Ryan Barrett turned the tide early in the fourth. With the Rebels perilously in front 22-20 after turning the ball over on downs deep in Esko territory, the junior defensive end stayed home as DeLeon dropped back. Barrett sniffed out the ensuing pass, corralled it, and had nothing but daylight in front of him. The 16-yard pick-6, plus a Butkiewicz conversion, made it 30-20 early in the fourth.

“The coaches prepared us for that,” said Barrett, who also recovered a fumble on the Eskomos’ first drive, which Riihiluoma took advantage of by scoring from 5 yards out. “I was thinking, just carry the ball; don’t lose it.”

Arntson, an assistant under Hudspith and a former Duluth Marshall head coach, was asked how he would keep his players from wavering after their uncharacteristic 0-3 start.

“If you know, let me know,” he said.

Arntson was only kidding. He’s not worried about that.

“They’ve been great, nothing but praise for them,” he said. “They’ve stuck with us the whole time. They just keep coming to practice and grinding. We want the best for them because they’ve given me everything.”

Moose Lake-WR 8-6-8-14—36

Esko 0-13-7-13—33

MLWR — Isaac Riihiluoma 5 run (Joe Weidendorf run)

E — Stone DeLeon 1 run (run failed)

E — Dawsen Cossalter 7 run (Selena Shady kick)

MLWR — Bryceton Butkiewicz 2 run (pass failed)

E — Cossalter 78 pass from DeLeon (Shady kick)

MLWR — Butkiewicz 1 run (Weidendorf run)

MLWR — Ryan Barrett 16 interception return (Butkiewicz run)

E — Ben Fischer 9 pass from DeLeon (pass failed)

MLWR — Butkiewicz 9 run (pass failed)

E — Reid Davidson 38 pass from DeLeon (Shady kick)