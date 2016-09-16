Prep football standings
MINNESOTA
NORTH CENTRAL WHITE
Monticello 2-1
Chisago Lakes Area 1-2
Princeton 1-2
Big Lake 0-3
Duluth East 0-3
North Branch 0-3
Friday’s Results
Princeton 32, Duluth East 21
Chisago Lakes 47, North Branch 0
Monticello 27, Big Lake 21
Northeast red
Cloquet 3-0
Hermantown 3-0
Grand Rapids 2-1
Hibbing 2-1
Proctor 2-1
Duluth Denfeld 1-2
Friday’s Results
Cloquet 36, Duluth Denfeld 28
Grand Rapids 29, Proctor 0
Hermantown 60, Hibbing 42
northeast white
Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0
Two Harbors 2-1
Greenway/NK 1-1
Virginia 0-2
International Falls 0-3
Friday’s Results
Two Harbors 49, International Falls 7
Virginia at Eveleth-Gilbert, ppd. lightning (resumes at 9 a.m. today)
northeast blue
Moose Lake-WR 3-0
Aitkin 2-1
Crosby-Ironton 2-1
Mora 2-1
Esko 0-3
Pine City 0-3
Friday’s Results
Aitkin 20, Crosby-Ironton 14
Moose Lake-Willow River 36, Esko 33
Mora 41, Pine City 0
NORTHEAST SILVER
Hinckley-Finlayson 3-0
Deer River 2-1
Rush City 2-0
Braham 1-1
Barnum 1-2
Chisholm 0-2
East Central 0-2
Mesabi East 0-3
Friday’s Results
Barnum 42, Mesabi East 22
Braham at Rush City, night
Chisholm at East Central, night
Hinckley-Finlayson 20, Deer River 0
DISTRICT 9 WHITE
Cromwell-Wright 3-0
Floodwood 2-1
McGregor 2-1
South Ridge 2-1
Carlton 0-3
Wrenshall 0-3
Friday’s Results
Cromwell-Wright 56, Wrenshall 14
McGregor 18, Carlton 10
South Ridge 28, Floodwood 14
DISTRICT 9 blue
Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0
Ely 3-0
Silver Bay 2-1
Cook County 1-2
Friday’s Results
Ely 40, Silver Bay 6
Frederic 22, Cook County 12
Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Onamia 8
district 9 red
North Woods 2-0
Bigfork 1-2
Kelliher-Northome 0-2
Littlefork-Big Falls 0-2
Northeast Range 0-2
Friday’s Results
Bigfork 26, Lake of the Woods 18
Kelliher-Northome at Northeast Range, night
North Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls, night
WISCONSIN
(Overall records in parentheses)
BIG RIVERS
Menomonie (4-1) 3-0
Hudson (4-1) 2-1
Superior (4-1) 2-1
Chippewa Falls (3-2) 2-1
Rice Lake (3-1) 1-1
Eau Claire Memorial (2-2) 0-2
River Falls (1-3) 0-2
Eau Claire North (0-4) 0-2
Friday’s Results
Superior 17, Chippewa Falls 7
Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, night
Menomonie 34, Hudson 14
Rice Lake at Eau Claire North, night
HEART O’NORTH
Hayward (4-0) 2-0
Northwestern (4-1) 3-0
Bloomer (3-1) 1-1
Chetek (4-1) 2-1
Cumberland (1-3) 1-1
Spooner (1-3) 1-1
Ladysmith (1-4) 0-3
Barron (0-5) 0-3
Friday’s Results
Northwestern 53, Barron 6
Cumberland at Bloomer, night
Chetek 53, Ladysmith 14
Spooner at Hayward, night
Others
Ashland 0-5
Friday’s Result
Minneapolis North 32, Ashland 8