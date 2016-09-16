Prep football standings

Recommended for you

North Branch 0-3

Friday’s Results

Princeton 32, Duluth East 21

Chisago Lakes 47, North Branch 0

Monticello 27, Big Lake 21

Northeast red

Cloquet 3-0

Hermantown 3-0

Grand Rapids 2-1

Hibbing 2-1

Proctor 2-1

Duluth Denfeld 1-2

Friday’s Results

Cloquet 36, Duluth Denfeld 28

Grand Rapids 29, Proctor 0

Hermantown 60, Hibbing 42

northeast white

Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0

Two Harbors 2-1

Greenway/NK 1-1

Virginia 0-2

International Falls 0-3

Friday’s Results

Two Harbors 49, International Falls 7

Virginia at Eveleth-Gilbert, ppd. lightning (resumes at 9 a.m. today)

northeast blue

Moose Lake-WR 3-0

Aitkin 2-1

Crosby-Ironton 2-1

Mora 2-1

Esko 0-3

Pine City 0-3

Friday’s Results

Aitkin 20, Crosby-Ironton 14

Moose Lake-Willow River 36, Esko 33

Mora 41, Pine City 0

NORTHEAST SILVER

Hinckley-Finlayson 3-0

Deer River 2-1

Rush City 2-0

Braham 1-1

Barnum 1-2

Chisholm 0-2

East Central 0-2

Mesabi East 0-3

Friday’s Results

Barnum 42, Mesabi East 22

Braham at Rush City, night

Chisholm at East Central, night

Hinckley-Finlayson 20, Deer River 0

DISTRICT 9 WHITE

Cromwell-Wright 3-0

Floodwood 2-1

McGregor 2-1

South Ridge 2-1

Carlton 0-3

Wrenshall 0-3

Friday’s Results

Cromwell-Wright 56, Wrenshall 14

McGregor 18, Carlton 10

South Ridge 28, Floodwood 14

DISTRICT 9 blue

Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

Ely 3-0

Silver Bay 2-1

Cook County 1-2

Friday’s Results

Ely 40, Silver Bay 6

Frederic 22, Cook County 12

Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Onamia 8

district 9 red

North Woods 2-0

Bigfork 1-2

Kelliher-Northome 0-2

Littlefork-Big Falls 0-2

Northeast Range 0-2

Friday’s Results

Bigfork 26, Lake of the Woods 18

Kelliher-Northome at Northeast Range, night

North Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls, night

WISCONSIN

(Overall records in parentheses)

BIG RIVERS

Menomonie (4-1) 3-0

Hudson (4-1) 2-1

Superior (4-1) 2-1

Chippewa Falls (3-2) 2-1

Rice Lake (3-1) 1-1

Eau Claire Memorial (2-2) 0-2

River Falls (1-3) 0-2

Eau Claire North (0-4) 0-2

Friday’s Results

Superior 17, Chippewa Falls 7

Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, night

Menomonie 34, Hudson 14

Rice Lake at Eau Claire North, night

HEART O’NORTH

Hayward (4-0) 2-0

Northwestern (4-1) 3-0

Bloomer (3-1) 1-1

Chetek (4-1) 2-1

Cumberland (1-3) 1-1

Spooner (1-3) 1-1

Ladysmith (1-4) 0-3

Barron (0-5) 0-3

Friday’s Results

Northwestern 53, Barron 6

Cumberland at Bloomer, night

Chetek 53, Ladysmith 14

Spooner at Hayward, night

Others

Ashland 0-5

Friday’s Result

Minneapolis North 32, Ashland 8