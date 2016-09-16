Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Prep football standings

    By News Tribune on Sep 16, 2016 at 11:34 p.m.

    MINNESOTA

    NORTH CENTRAL WHITE

    Monticello 2-1

    Chisago Lakes Area 1-2

    Princeton 1-2

    Big Lake 0-3

    Duluth East 0-3

    North Branch 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Princeton 32, Duluth East 21

    Chisago Lakes 47, North Branch 0

    Monticello 27, Big Lake 21

    Northeast red

    Cloquet 3-0

    Hermantown 3-0

    Grand Rapids 2-1

    Hibbing 2-1

    Proctor 2-1

    Duluth Denfeld 1-2

    Friday’s Results

    Cloquet 36, Duluth Denfeld 28

    Grand Rapids 29, Proctor 0

    Hermantown 60, Hibbing 42

    northeast white

    Eveleth-Gilbert 2-0

    Two Harbors 2-1

    Greenway/NK 1-1

    Virginia 0-2

    International Falls 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Two Harbors 49, International Falls 7

    Virginia at Eveleth-Gilbert, ppd. lightning (resumes at 9 a.m. today)

    northeast blue

    Moose Lake-WR 3-0

    Aitkin 2-1

    Crosby-Ironton 2-1

    Mora 2-1

    Esko 0-3

    Pine City 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Aitkin 20, Crosby-Ironton 14

    Moose Lake-Willow River 36, Esko 33

    Mora 41, Pine City 0

    NORTHEAST SILVER

    Hinckley-Finlayson 3-0

    Deer River 2-1

    Rush City 2-0

    Braham 1-1

    Barnum 1-2

    Chisholm 0-2

    East Central 0-2

    Mesabi East 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Barnum 42, Mesabi East 22

    Braham at Rush City, night

    Chisholm at East Central, night

    Hinckley-Finlayson 20, Deer River 0

    DISTRICT 9 WHITE

    Cromwell-Wright 3-0

    Floodwood 2-1

    McGregor 2-1

    South Ridge 2-1

    Carlton 0-3

    Wrenshall 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Cromwell-Wright 56, Wrenshall 14

    McGregor 18, Carlton 10

    South Ridge 28, Floodwood 14

    DISTRICT 9 blue

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0

    Ely 3-0

    Silver Bay 2-1

    Cook County 1-2

    Friday’s Results

    Ely 40, Silver Bay 6

    Frederic 22, Cook County 12

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 78, Onamia 8

    district 9 red

    North Woods 2-0

    Bigfork 1-2

    Kelliher-Northome 0-2

    Littlefork-Big Falls 0-2

    Northeast Range 0-2

    Friday’s Results

    Bigfork 26, Lake of the Woods 18

    Kelliher-Northome at Northeast Range, night

    North Woods at Littlefork-Big Falls, night

    WISCONSIN

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    BIG RIVERS

    Menomonie (4-1) 3-0

    Hudson (4-1) 2-1

    Superior (4-1) 2-1

    Chippewa Falls (3-2) 2-1

    Rice Lake (3-1) 1-1

    Eau Claire Memorial (2-2) 0-2

    River Falls (1-3) 0-2

    Eau Claire North (0-4) 0-2

    Friday’s Results

    Superior 17, Chippewa Falls 7

    Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, night

    Menomonie 34, Hudson 14

    Rice Lake at Eau Claire North, night

    HEART O’NORTH

    Hayward (4-0) 2-0

    Northwestern (4-1) 3-0

    Bloomer (3-1) 1-1

    Chetek (4-1) 2-1

    Cumberland (1-3) 1-1

    Spooner (1-3) 1-1

    Ladysmith (1-4) 0-3

    Barron (0-5) 0-3

    Friday’s Results

    Northwestern 53, Barron 6

    Cumberland at Bloomer, night

    Chetek 53, Ladysmith 14

    Spooner at Hayward, night

    Others

    Ashland 0-5

    Friday’s Result

    Minneapolis North 32, Ashland 8

    Explore related topics:sportspreps
    Advertisement
    randomness