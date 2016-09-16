Prep summaries
girls golf
Thursday’s Late Result
At Nemadji Golf Course
Teams
Hayward 177, Superior 211, Luck/Unity 236
Medalist — Gabby Troumbly, H, 38.
boys soccer
Thursday’s Late Results
Hibbing-Chisholm 8, Mesabi East Area 0
Superior 2, Grand Rapids 0
Duluth East at Simley, canceled
girls soccer
Minneapolis Southwest 0-0-0-0—0
Duluth East 0-0-1-0—1
First half — None.
Second half — None.
First overtime — McKenzie Nelson (Jess Peterson), 83rd minute.
Second overtime — None.
Saves — Anna Mayer, DE, 6; Ava Keller, MS, 4; Hope Kepler, MS, 4.
Thursday’s Late Result
Hibbing-Chisholm 1, Duluth Denfeld 0
Girls swimming
Thursday’s Late Results
Duluth East 99, Grand Rapids 87
200 medley relay — Duluth East (Annika Jarvela, Kathryn Kirby, Emma Anderson, Addeline Swor), 2:01.41; 200 freestyle — Kaiya Smith, DE, 2:11.16; 200 individual medley — Kathryn Bustrom, GR, 2:29.18; 50 freestyle — Abigail Bauman, GR, 26-89; 1-meter diving — Amanda Hernsman, GR, 219.55; 100 butterfly — Smith, DE, 1:06.63; 100 freestyle — Jarvela, DE, 58.00; 500 freestyle — Annalie Marinucci, GR, 6:04.81; 200 freestyle relay — Grand Rapids (Bustrom, Jessica Schneider, Marinucci, Bauman), 1:47.97; 100 backstroke — Jarvela, DE, 1:08.60; 100 breaststroke — Clara Kramer, DE, 1:14.89; 400 freestyle relay — Duluth East (Smith, Swor, Anderson, Jarvela), 3:58.63.
Eveleth-Gilbert 51,
Proctor-Hermantown 39
160 medley relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 1:36.08; 200 freestyle — Shelby Karpik, EG, 2:12.90; 160 individual medley — Albrecht, EG, 1:59.51; 60 freestyle — Sydney Karpik, EG, 33.45; 100 butterfly — George, EG, 1:04.21; 100 freestyle — Sydney Karpik, EG, 1:00.53; 500 freestyle — Shelby Karpik, EG, 5:51.94; 200 freestyle relay — PH, 1:35.16; 100 backstroke — Sophie Foster, PH, 1:09.67; 100 breaststroke — Amara Carey, EG, 1:13.43; 400 freestyle relay — Eveleth-Gilbert (Sydney Karpik, Shelby Karpik, Albrecht, Jankila), 4:07.42.
Girls tennis
Thursday’s Late Results
Eveleth-Gilbert 5,
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Singles — Cora Delich, EG, led Rose Lundquist undecided (6-1, 2-0); Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Lindsey Lamirande 6-1, 6-1; Anna Melicher, EG, def. Michele Jokinen 6-1, 6-1; Kitana Honkola, EG, def. Autumn Moynan 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles — Megan Larsen/McKenna Edstrom, EG, led Ally Martin/Courtney Beaubre undecided (7-5, 0-1); Paige Larsen/Ashley Kuopus, EG, def. Bijou Towne/Morgan Granda 6-4, 6-4; Sydney Hill/Kallie Olson, EG, def. Erin Genereau/Nicole Blatchford 6-4, 6-2.
Virginia 7, Hibbing 0
Singles — Anna Seitz def. Molly Scipioni 6-4, 6-0; Ava Warren, V, def. Lillian Rue 6-2, 6-1; Grace Paulsen, V, def. Sara Hoag 4-6, 6-1, 11-9; No. 4, Mary Skorich, V, def. Allie Bussey 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Callie Mauston/Alex Saxhaug, V, def. Jordan Hyduke/Maria Valentini 6-4, 6-4; Cassie Cornell/Ameila Cope-Robinson, V, def. Lilly Rewertz/Maddy Warner 6-0, 6-2; Caleece Myhre/Katie Sherf, V, def. Maddy Werner/Maria Gherardi 6-2, 6-0.