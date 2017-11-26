Ice fishing show returns to the DECC

"I'm beyond excited to come home," said Greene, sales and business consultant for Line Cutterz.

The nifty little product is among hundreds that will fill the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center from Dec. 8-10 for the family-oriented show presented by Eskimo.

The event will include displays of portable fishing shelters, wheel houses, augers, electronics and a feature called the "Ice Box," where show-goers can walk up and ask fishing pros questions about fishing tactics and more.

As in previous years, the show will include the Frozen Basin, where anglers can catch fish through simulated ice-fishing holes and win gift certificates redeemable at the show.

Also back this year is the life-sized snow globe where people can step inside to have their photos taken for free. Elsewhere at the show, kids will be able to see and feed a baby camel and a baby water buffalo.

Retailers such as Marine General Supply in Duluth and Joe's Sporting Goods of suburban St. Paul will have plenty of products on display and special show prices.

"We're trying to get the message out to come to the show during the day and then go to Bentleyville during the evening," said Chris Navratil of Shamrock Productions, which produces the show. "This is a family event that has something for everyone."

Fast growth

Greene grew up in Duluth's Morgan Park neighborhood, fishing the St. Louis River and inland lakes for "anything that would bite," he said.

After a short stint with the Duluth Huskies baseball team didn't lead to more opportunities in baseball, Greene took up tournament bass fishing.

"I've always loved the fight," he said.

One of his sponsors was Line Cutterz, a fledgling company owned by Vance Zahorski of Angleton, Texas.

"I was doing so many tournaments and pushing so much product that Vance said, 'Do you want to just work for me?' " Greene said.

That was in 2015.

At Zahorski's "Shark Tank" pitch last November, the show's Daymond John put up $120,000 for a 33 percent share of Line Cutterz's business. Growth has been phenomenal for the product since then, Greene said. The product — see it at www.linecutterz.com — has proven especially practical for cutting today's braided super lines, he said.

Greene hasn't left his day job as a mortgage consultant for Wells Fargo in Minneapolis. But Line Cutterz's growth doesn't allow him much time to sleep, he said.

"Before 'Shark Tank,' the most people we'd have on our website at one time was about 175," Greene said. "While that show was airing, there were 5,000 to 7,000. The traffic now — it's nuts. Literally, it's a game-changer. It's night and day."

Line Cutterz sells its rings singly or in packages of five. It offers flat-mounted Line Cutterz to mount on boats as well, and the company also has a clothing line. A spin-off application for those who sew, called Thread Cutterz, also has been launched, Greene said.

If you go

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show

Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Show hours:

Dec. 8 — Noon to 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission

Ages 13 and up, $10

Ages 12 and younger, free

Find more information at www.mniceshow.com.