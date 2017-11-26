In Zone 1, across Northeastern Minnesota, the total firearms harvest was up 36 percent. In Zone 2, which covers the majority of the state and runs from Canada to Iowa, harvest was up 10 percent. Zone 3, in southeastern Minnesota, was down 5 percent.

The DNR is projecting the 2017 total deer harvest to be around 200,000. To date, firearms and archery hunters have harvested about 180,000 deer this year. The 2016 total harvest was 173,213.

Comments sought on Grand Marais waters

Anglers and others interested in Minnesota DNR strategies for managing Grand Marais-area lakes and streams are invited to review and comment on management plans scheduled for review this fall. This annual process includes several waters located within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

Comments on lakes within the BWCAW will be accepted until Dec. 20. The comment period for lakes and streams outside the BWCAW will extend through Feb. 15.

Among waters under review are:

• The status and preservation of native lake trout populations will be the primary concern in plans being revised for Blue Snow and Gabimichigami lakes, both inside the BWCAW.

• Stream trout stocking and management strategies will be reviewed for Thompson, Thrush, Turnip, Olson, Kraut, Little Portage, Olga, Mavis (BWCAW), Missing Link (BWCAW), Meditation (BWCAW), Talus, Trout, Pine (near Two Island Lake), Unnamed (near Tom Lake), Chester, Extortion, and North Shady lakes. Options to consider include changes in species, reductions in stocking frequency, and changes in the number or size of fish stocked. In Mine, Peanut, Weasel (Sled), Tomato, Trip, and Rog (BWCAW) lakes, fisheries managers are considering eliminating trout stocking, due to the high cost of stocking remote lakes by air, poor survival of stocked fish, or use that appears to have been too low to justify the cost of continued stocking.

• Plans for the Cascade River, Elbow Creek, and the Onion River will also be reviewed. All three support thriving brook trout populations, with the Cascade and Onion Rivers also supporting steelhead and salmon in their lower reaches. Plans will focus on habitat and water quality, hydrology and watershed issues. The DNR is considering removing the portion of Elbow Creek above Elbow Lake from the state's list of designated trout streams, since no trout have been found in that part of the stream in recent surveys.

Current plans for lakes and streams in the area are available for review at the DNR's Grand Marais area fisheries office, at 1356 E. Highway 61, Grand Marais, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. For more information, call or email Steve Persons at (218) 387-6022 or steve.persons@state.mn.us.

Parks/Trails committee seeks applicants

The Minnesota DNR and other agencies are seeking applicants to serve on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

The purpose of the committee is to promote and coordinate implementation of the 25-Year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan. Funding recommendations for individual projects are not a part of this committee's work.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 16. Apply online at legacy.leg.mn/ptlac or print out an application and return it to Paul Purman, Department of Natural Resources, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.