A: Yes. For several years, the only ice houses that needed licenses to be purchased and displayed were those that were left unattended overnight. However, during the last legislative session, the definition of "portable shelter" was amended to include language defining a portable as one which "collapses, folds, or is disassembled for transportation."

Due to that requirement, any other type of shelter on the ice, whether wheeled or not, is now required to display a valid shelter license and identification information of the owner.

Matthew S. Miller is a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer with the Lake Superior Marine Unit.