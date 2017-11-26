Houston's fishing report: Waiting, waiting, waiting...
No new news to report, really. This past week has been a cooler one, with temperatures staying below freezing for the most part. We have added additional ice to already-started sheets and made new ice on bigger waters.
As of deadline for this column, we are still at a point where ice fishing is on the dangerous side. Don't buy into the social-media craze that suggests otherwise. We do not have any ice that is 5 inches thick around the Duluth/Superior area, so we are still waiting. This is a good time to review and refresh safety precautions that should be utilized for not just early ice, but for all ice-fishing adventures.
What to bring:
• PFD — a personal flotation device or a float suit
• Spud/chisel bar (for checking ice as you go).
• Ice picks
• Rope
• A buddy
• A game plan (always let someone know of your plan)
• A dry set of clothes/towel in case of emergency
• A form of communication
• A good exercise regime to help yourself out. (It is advantageous to be in shape in case of an emergency.)
• A smart intellect (don't risk anything)
There is no fish worth the cost of jeopardizing safety.
Lake Superior continues to be pretty quiet with little to no boat traffic, except for a few very die-hard anglers who are smallmouth fishing the Chequamegon Bay area.
The St. Louis River has started to see back bays ice up. The harbor area has seen a little ice as well. Nothing to report for fishing. Again, we'll need this ice to thicken before it's ready for ice-fishing traffic.
Inland lakes are showing the most promise for early ice-fishing at some point. Stay tuned, and be safe.