Houston's fishing report: Waiting, waiting, waiting...

As of deadline for this column, we are still at a point where ice fishing is on the dangerous side. Don't buy into the social-media craze that suggests otherwise. We do not have any ice that is 5 inches thick around the Duluth/Superior area, so we are still waiting. This is a good time to review and refresh safety precautions that should be utilized for not just early ice, but for all ice-fishing adventures.

What to bring:

• PFD — a personal flotation device or a float suit

• Spud/chisel bar (for checking ice as you go).

• Ice picks

• Rope

• A buddy

• A game plan (always let someone know of your plan)

• A dry set of clothes/towel in case of emergency

• A form of communication

• A good exercise regime to help yourself out. (It is advantageous to be in shape in case of an emergency.)

• A smart intellect (don't risk anything)

There is no fish worth the cost of jeopardizing safety.

Lake Superior continues to be pretty quiet with little to no boat traffic, except for a few very die-hard anglers who are smallmouth fishing the Chequamegon Bay area.

The St. Louis River has started to see back bays ice up. The harbor area has seen a little ice as well. Nothing to report for fishing. Again, we'll need this ice to thicken before it's ready for ice-fishing traffic.

Inland lakes are showing the most promise for early ice-fishing at some point. Stay tuned, and be safe.