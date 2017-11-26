Outdoors calendar

• Dec. 30 — Opening of lake trout and stream trout seasons in lakes entirely within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

• Jan. 13 — Opening of lake trout and stream trout seasons in lakes outside or partly outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

• March 31 — Brule River steelhead opener.

• May 5 — Wisconsin general fishing opener.

• May 12 — Minnesota general fishing opener.

Consult regulations for other seasons.

QUOTE:

"Of all the sounds that touch my soul these days, the most beautiful one of all is silence."

— GUY DE LA VALDENE, "The Fragrance of Grass"

DO IT: Snowshoe the North Shore

When the snow comes, the Superior Hiking Trail Association will hold three snowshoe hikes this winter. Put them on your calendar now. They're Jan. 6 at the Normanna Road trailhead north of Duluth, Feb. 17 from Lake County Road 301 and March 10 on the Oberg Mountain Loop. All are guided and free. Bring your own snowshoes. More information at www.shta.org.