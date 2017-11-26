Outdoors Notes for Nov. 26, 2017

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League, for ages 5-14, Jan. 7-Feb. 11. Cost: $20 for first child, $15 for every child thereafter, $45 maximum per family. Registration and equipment fitting, 3-5 p.m. Dec. 3, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center. Registration forms at dxcduluth.com, click on programs and then other local programs. Call (218) 626-2532 or email sorenson.maryjane@yahoo.com.

Basic Fly Tying course, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, Great Lakes Fly Shop, 4426 Regent St. Cost: $35 for all three nights, materials are provided. Call (218) 740-3040 for required registration. Space is limited.

Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, Dec. 8-10, DECC. Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission: $10 for ages 13 and older, free for younger children.

Jay Cooke State Park, Carlton, offers Li'l Park PEEPS: Making Tracks, for ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. A state park vehicle permit is required to enter a state park. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center. Call (218) 673-7006.

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Jan. 6-7, DECC. Hosted by Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club. Go to duluthxc.com for tickets and details.

Registration is open for the KidSki program for ages 4-12. Sessions held Sunday afternoons, January and February at Snowflake Nordic Center. Go to duluthxc.com to register.