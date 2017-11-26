Big-buck contest results
Here's a sampling of leaders in several big-buck contests around the Northland. All weights are for field-dressed deer:
Brimson Sportsmen's Club (Hugo's Bar) Brimson
1. Roger Yeazle, no town listed, 208.0 pounds
2. Steve Miller, no town listed, 203.4
3. Bernie Tanski, no town listed, 201.6
Big doe: Patrick Flanagan, no town listed, 148.0
Buck's Hardware Hank, Grand Marais
(By weight)
1. Kevin Olson, Zimmerman, Minn., 275.0
2. Wendy Ford, Grand Marais, 215.4
3. Shane Smith, Grand Marais, 212.0
(By outside antler spread)
1. Shane Smith, Grand Marais, 20 ¾ inches
2. Alex Johnson, Grand Marais, 20 inches
3. Brian Peterman, Big Lake, Minn., 19 inches
Crossroads Convenience and Gas, Iron
1. Chuck Johnson, Virginia, 224.4
2. Dawnelle Skaudis, Mountain Iron, 208.6
3. Paul Tusken, Iron, 198.6
Big doe: Tony Raich, Meadowlands, 145.6
Deer River Sportsman's Club/Deer River Vets
1. Dave DeLawyer, Deer River, 215.0
2. Randy Erickson, Bowstring, 200.0
2. Cody Parks, Deer River, 198.0
Big doe: Jeff LeSarge, Grand Rapids, 148.0
Fisherman's Corner, Pike Lake
1. Jacob Waters, Duluth, 217.0
2. Kirk Kinnunen, Duluth, 213.0
3. Shane Smith, no town listed, 208.0
Lawrence Lake Legion, Bovey
1. Wally Brumeister, Bovey, 224.0
2. Mark Stolp, Nashwauk, 208.6
3. Donald Andrews, Circle Pines, Minn., 208.6
Big doe: Howard Pakkonen, Nashwauk, 151.2
Fredenberg Minno-ette
1. Roger Yeazel, Fredenberg, 227.0
2. Brad Hansen, Fredenberg, 188.0
3. Jim Murphy, Fredenberg, 185.0
Big doe: Loren Larsen, Fredenberg, 152.0