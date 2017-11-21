Dan W Hartley, of Janesville, Wis., posted the now-viral video to his Facebook page on Nov. 18, and has since been shared nearly 350,000 times.

The video is a seven-minute encounter between Hartley and a large buck. The video starts out showing the buck within inches of Hartley. The buck, as he does numerous times throughout the video, proceeds to shove his antlers into Hartley, almost treating him like a scratching post.

Hartley's caption on the video reads: "Will not believe my hunt this morning video speaks for its self can't believe it!!! It's crazy."

Watch the video for yourself below this story.