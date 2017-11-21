UMD to induct quartet into Hall of Fame

Nielson coached the Bulldogs for 10 seasons (199, capturing two NCAA Division II championships during perfect 15-0 seasons, and amassing a 100-26 overall record.

Potter transferred from the University of Minnesota after her freshman season and racked up a school-record 256 points, leading UMD to an NCAA crown in the 2002-03 season.

Waitrovich tied for 12th at the Division II golf championships in 1982 to attain All-America second-team status.

Haagenson has been a volunteer assistant equipment manager for 37 seasons with the men’s hockey team.