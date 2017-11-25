College men's hockey: Shepard stands out in Bulldogs' win

Tufte, who now has a team-best six goals, clinched the win for the Bulldogs by putting away a rebound with 1:27 remaining in regulation. It came on a rush that included senior wing Karson Kuhlman, who put the original shot on goal that Mavericks senior goalie Connor LaCouvee couldn’t handle cleanly.

Bulldogs freshman wing Nick Swaney and sophomore wing Joey Anderson made immediate impacts in their return to the ice after missing three weeks due to upper-body injuries suffered Oct. 28 at Maine.

Swaney, who was leading the team in scoring at the time of his injury, scored on an odd-man rush 12:22 into the game to give UMD a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal and eighth point in nine games this year.

Anderson then set up junior center Peter Krieger for a goal in the final 10 seconds of the first with Krieger beating his man up the middle to put away the rebound that came off a shot by Anderson on the rush.

The Mavericks pulled within a goal five-plus minutes into the second period thanks to some slick stickwork and skating by sophomore defenseman Ian Scheid. He worked his way across the UMD zone from one faceoff circle to the other before backhanding a shot past Shepard.