    College women's hockey preview: Minnesota Duluth at Vermont Windjammer Classic

    By Matt Wellens Today at 9:18 p.m.

    2017 University of Vermont Windjammer Classic

    What: Tournament

    Where: Gutterson Fieldhouse, Burlington, Vermont

    Friday's games: Colgate vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.; RIT at Vermont, 6 p.m.

    Saturday's games: Consolation games, 3 p.m.; Championship, 6 p.m.

    Internet: portal.stretchinternet.com/vermont/

    Twitter: @UMDWHockey

    A look at the field: Second-ranked Colgate (13-1) of the ECAC enters the tournament having won six straight games. Coached by Greg Fargo (85-89-17 in six seasons), the Raiders opened the season with a sweep of WCHA-foe St. Cloud State 3-0 and 5-0. Colgate is led offensively by a pair of junior forwards in Jessie Eldridge (8 goals, 8 assists, 16 points) and Shae Labbe (8-7—15). Sophomore Liz Auby (9.24 save percentage/1.57 goals against average) and junior Julia Vandyk (.951, 1.14) have split time in goal. ... RIT (4-9-1) of College Hockey America enters the tournament having lost four straight and six of its last seven. Coached by Scott McDonald (205-135-27 in 12 seasons), the Tigers are led offensively by a pair of junior forwards in Kandice Sheriff (3-6—9) and Kendall Cornine (4-2—6). Sophomore Terra Lanteigne (.914/3.79) and freshman Jessi O'Leary (.899/2.98) have split time in goal. ... Host Vermont (5-9-1) of Hockey East enters the tournament having lost three straight and four of its last five. Coached by Jim Plumer (70-102-23 in six seasons), the Catamounts are led offensively by junior forward Alyssa Gorecki (5-8—13) and sophomore forward Eve-Audrey Picard (5-6—11). Sophomore goaltender Sydney Scobee (.921/2.92) has started 10 of the Catamounts 15 games, going 4-5-1.

    Bulldog update: The second-ranked Raiders will be the fourth team from the USCHO.com top 10 poll UMD (7-8) has seen this year. The Bulldogs, coached by Maura Crowell (47-36-6 in three seasons) went 0-6 during a three week span in October against No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Minnesota (current USCHO poll ranking). After this week, UMD closes out 2017 with trips to No. 1 Wisconsin and the Gophers. Since that three-week skid, UMD has won five of seven games against WCHA foes. Freshman forward Naomi Rogge (7-6—13) continues to lead UMD in scoring. Her six-game point streak (4-3—7) came to an end Saturday against Minnesota State-Mankato. The Bulldogs swept the Mavericks last week 2-1 and 3-2. The two wins were senior Jessica Convery's (.921/2.01) seventh and eighth starts of the season as she improved to 7-6 as UMD's starter.

    Quote: "Any time we can play in a tournament at any time of the year, it's really special for us. It's a great experience. Playing Colgate in Game 1 is going to be a great battle. Colgate is having a great season. They've had a good run so far. The matchup between the WCHA and ECAC is always fun. You don't get to see it a lot. I think it will be a good showdown." — Crowell, the Colgate graduate who played four years for the Raiders from 1998-2002

    Matt Wellens

    College hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune covering the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's and women's teams, as well as the NCAA Division III programs at St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior.

    mwellens@duluthnews.com
    (218) 723-5317
