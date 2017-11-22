Friday's games: Colgate vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m.; RIT at Vermont, 6 p.m.

Saturday's games: Consolation games, 3 p.m.; Championship, 6 p.m.

Internet: portal.stretchinternet.com/vermont/

Twitter: @UMDWHockey

A look at the field: Second-ranked Colgate (13-1) of the ECAC enters the tournament having won six straight games. Coached by Greg Fargo (85-89-17 in six seasons), the Raiders opened the season with a sweep of WCHA-foe St. Cloud State 3-0 and 5-0. Colgate is led offensively by a pair of junior forwards in Jessie Eldridge (8 goals, 8 assists, 16 points) and Shae Labbe (8-7—15). Sophomore Liz Auby (9.24 save percentage/1.57 goals against average) and junior Julia Vandyk (.951, 1.14) have split time in goal. ... RIT (4-9-1) of College Hockey America enters the tournament having lost four straight and six of its last seven. Coached by Scott McDonald (205-135-27 in 12 seasons), the Tigers are led offensively by a pair of junior forwards in Kandice Sheriff (3-6—9) and Kendall Cornine (4-2—6). Sophomore Terra Lanteigne (.914/3.79) and freshman Jessi O'Leary (.899/2.98) have split time in goal. ... Host Vermont (5-9-1) of Hockey East enters the tournament having lost three straight and four of its last five. Coached by Jim Plumer (70-102-23 in six seasons), the Catamounts are led offensively by junior forward Alyssa Gorecki (5-8—13) and sophomore forward Eve-Audrey Picard (5-6—11). Sophomore goaltender Sydney Scobee (.921/2.92) has started 10 of the Catamounts 15 games, going 4-5-1.

Bulldog update: The second-ranked Raiders will be the fourth team from the USCHO.com top 10 poll UMD (7-8) has seen this year. The Bulldogs, coached by Maura Crowell (47-36-6 in three seasons) went 0-6 during a three week span in October against No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Minnesota (current USCHO poll ranking). After this week, UMD closes out 2017 with trips to No. 1 Wisconsin and the Gophers. Since that three-week skid, UMD has won five of seven games against WCHA foes. Freshman forward Naomi Rogge (7-6—13) continues to lead UMD in scoring. Her six-game point streak (4-3—7) came to an end Saturday against Minnesota State-Mankato. The Bulldogs swept the Mavericks last week 2-1 and 3-2. The two wins were senior Jessica Convery's (.921/2.01) seventh and eighth starts of the season as she improved to 7-6 as UMD's starter.

Quote: "Any time we can play in a tournament at any time of the year, it's really special for us. It's a great experience. Playing Colgate in Game 1 is going to be a great battle. Colgate is having a great season. They've had a good run so far. The matchup between the WCHA and ECAC is always fun. You don't get to see it a lot. I think it will be a good showdown." — Crowell, the Colgate graduate who played four years for the Raiders from 1998-2002