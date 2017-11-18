For a great weekend, though, the coach said his Bulldogs would need to finish off the sweep.

Unfortunately for Sandelin and UMD, they had to settle for just a good weekend at Goggin Ice Center after falling 3-2 on Saturday night to the RedHawks, who scored three straight goals to force a split in the NCHC series.

It was the third straight Saturday loss for the No. 14-ranked Bulldogs (6-6-2 overall, 2-4 NCHC) in conference play, but as Sandelin points out, this one wasn’t like the other two — 5-0 losses at St. Cloud State and at home to Western Michigan.

“I’m disappointed in losing but I’m not disappointed at all with our effort and our will to stay in the game and compete and never quit,” Sandelin said. “That’s a step forward for me because the last two Saturdays when we got down, we didn’t have that same (effort and will). That tells me our guys are learning.”

Miami (5-6-1, 2-3-1) jumped ahead 2-1 in the latter half of the second period with goals by junior center Ryan Siroky and sophomore forward Carson Meyer. Siroky fired a laser from the point to tie the game at 1-1 while Meyer slipped a puck into the top near-side corner over the stick-side shoulder of Bulldogs sophomore goaltender Hunter Shepard.

The RedHawks went ahead 3-1 two and a half minutes into the third period, using a turnover by UMD in the neutral zone to set up the fourth goal of the season for junior center Josh Melnick.

Mackay pulled UMD back within one with 1:23 remaining in regulation and the net empty for an extra attacker. Mackay took a pass from freshman defenseman Mikey Anderson that gave the assistant captain some room to work. Mackay then used a screen by sophomore wing Riley Tufte to beat Miami goalie Ryan Larkin.

“There was a belief there that we were going to be able to come back and win that game,” Mackay said. “There was no quit until the final buzzer and that’s what we need to continue to do moving forward.

“Even when they got that third one, we weren’t sagging. We were ready to push back.”

UMD had a chance to tie the game shortly after Mackay’s goal, but a strong UMD surge in front of the home crease was blown dead by what could be considered a premature whistle. Larkin had failed to cover the puck, but the officials lost it still in a sea of bodies that had fallen to the ice.

The Bulldogs outshot the RedHawks 11-6 in the third period, with the biggest push coming in the final five-plus minutes. At that point, UMD was playing with just three forward lines due to the injuries that have once again mounted up.

Mackay said the late push by UMD was something that had been lacking the last two Saturdays in losses to St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

As sophomore defenseman Nick Wolff put it, UMD let its foot off the gas when it fell behind the last two Saturdays. This week, they pushed that pedal to the metal.

“Tonight we put it to them. We played all 60 minutes,” said Wolff, who gave UMD a 1-0 lead in the first period. “We didn’t get the end result we wanted but at the end of the day we gave it all the effort we had. That’s all you can ask for.”

With junior wing Billy Exell out due to an upper-body injury suffered Friday at Miami, the Bulldogs suited 11 forwards and seven defenseman on Saturday. Sophomore defenseman Jarod Hilderman was UMD’s lone healthy scratched skater. Senior defenseman Nick McCormack lined up as a winger.

Miami sophomore defenseman Chaz Switzer was ejected for throwing punches at UMD senior forward Avery Peterson during the first period. Switzer took exception to Peterson running into Larkin behind the Miami goal and attacked the Grand Rapids native. Peterson, who didn’t retaliate against Switzer, received a minor for goalie interference while Switzer got a major for fighting and a game disqualification, meaning he’ll be suspended for Miami’s Nov. 24 game at Bowling Green.

Dominic Toninato, the Bulldogs’ 2016-17 captain, made his NHL debut Saturday with the Colorado Avalanche wearing No. 47 against the Predators in Nashville. Toninato, the former Duluth East standout, left the game in the first period just after the eight-minute mark after getting his head crushed into the boards by the Predators’ Austin Watson, who was ejected. Toninato returned at the start of the second period and finished with 10 minutes, 20 seconds of total ice time and a couple hits in the 5-2 loss for Colorado.

Minn. Duluth 1-0-1—2

Miami 0-2-1—3

First period — 1. UMD, Nick Wolff 2 (Blake Young, Scott Perunovich), 12:35. Penalties — Sammy Spurrell, UMD (holding), 14:17; Josh Melnick, MU (tripping), 15:03; Avery Peterson, UMD (goalie interference), 18:25; Chaz Switzer, MU (fighting major and game disqualification), 18:25.

Second period — 2. MU, Ryan Siroky 2 (Willie Knierim, Louie Belpedio), 13:23; 3. MU, Carson Meyer 3 (Scott Dornbrock, Karch Bachman), 18:21. Penalties — Melnick, MU (slashing), 14:16; Wolff, UMD (roughing), 14:16; Jared Thomas, UMD (holding), 16:09.

Third period — 4. MU, Melnick 4 (Gordie Green), 2:52; 5. UMD, Parker Mackay 3 (Mikey Anderson), 18:37 (ea). Penalties — Dylan Samberg, UMD (interference), 18:08; Meyer, MU (embellishment), 18:08.

Shots on goal — UMD 11-7-11—29; MU 7-10-6—24. Goalies — Hunter Shepard, UMD (24 shots-21 saves); Ryan Larkin, MU (29-27). Power plays — UMD 0-of-2; MU 0-of-3. Referees — Matt Miller, Ryan Hersey. Linesmen — Dan Cohen, T.J. Likens. Att. — 2,552.