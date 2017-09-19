College men’s hockey: Bulldogs picked to finish fourth in NCHC preseason poll
Minnesota Duluth was picked to finish fourth in the NCHC according to the 2017-18 preseason media poll released Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are coming off a second-place regular season finish and Frozen Faceoff championship in the NCHC in 2016-17, but seven members of that squad graduated and three more left school early to sign NHL contracts. UMD lost six of its eight leading scorers from a year ago, plus its starting goaltender.
Denver, the 2016-17 NCHC regular season champion and NCAA national champion, was a unanimous pick to win the league. The Pioneers beat the Bulldogs in the national championship game last season at the Frozen Four in Chicago.
Wednesday is NCHC Media Day at the new home of the Frozen Faceoff — Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Bulldogs open the season with an exhibition at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Amsoil Arena against Alberta.
2017-18 NCHC Preseason Poll
Voting conducted by media
1. Denver (30 first-place votes), 240 points
2. St. Cloud State, 187
3. North Dakota, 172
4. Minnesota Duluth, 160
5. Miami, 104
6. Western Michigan, 102
7. Nebraska-Omaha, 83
8. Colorado College, 32