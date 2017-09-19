Denver, the 2016-17 NCHC regular season champion and NCAA national champion, was a unanimous pick to win the league. The Pioneers beat the Bulldogs in the national championship game last season at the Frozen Four in Chicago.

Wednesday is NCHC Media Day at the new home of the Frozen Faceoff — Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Bulldogs open the season with an exhibition at 7:07 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Amsoil Arena against Alberta.

2017-18 NCHC Preseason Poll

Voting conducted by media

1. Denver (30 first-place votes), 240 points

2. St. Cloud State, 187

3. North Dakota, 172

4. Minnesota Duluth, 160

5. Miami, 104

6. Western Michigan, 102

7. Nebraska-Omaha, 83

8. Colorado College, 32