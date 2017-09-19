The Duluth native was about to enter his second season with the Bulldogs women’s hockey team. Connolly said he resigned to take a sales position in the Twin Cities — where he and his family currently live — that will allow him to spend more time with his wife, Lindsay, and their daughter, Liv, who is approaching the 2 years old.

"The experience to grow both personally and professionally in my role as an assistant UMD women's hockey coach has been invaluable and I will forever be a Bulldog," Connolly said in a statement. "A great opportunity outside of hockey recently presented itself and will allow me to spend more time with my young family."

Connolly, 30, is a graduate of Duluth Marshall High School. He played four seasons at Boston University (2008-12), winning a national championship in 2009 and captaining the Terriers his junior and senior seasons. He went on to play four seasons of professional hockey in Europe before retiring and taking his first coaching job at UMD.

Connolly replaced Samantha Reber on UMD’s staff in 2016 when Reber left the Bulldogs after one season to become the head coach of the Edina High School girls hockey team.

"I have a lot of respect for Chris and wish him well as he steps away from the game of hockey," UMD head coach Maura Crowell said in a statement. "I appreciate all of the work and effort that he put into the women's hockey program here at UMD and want to thank him on behalf of the entire staff and team."

Crowell, going into her third season at UMD, had already seen her staff go through a makeover prior to Connolly’s resignation with Nick Bryant taking over as the new director of operations/equipment manager and Anthony Morando being named strength and conditioning coach.

The Bulldogs open the season at 4 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena with an exhibition against the Minnesota Whitecaps.