College women's hockey: Bulldogs lose Schugel for season

And she won't be anytime soon.

The sophomore forward from New Ulm, Minn., is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, according to Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell. She can take a medical redshirt this season and still have three years of eligibility remaining.

Schugel played in all 37 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman last season, totaling five goals and five assists. Those five goals are third among returning Bulldogs behind senior forward Katherine Mrazova (nine) and sophomore forward Sydney Brodt (eight).

The Bulldogs still have 13 forwards and 22 total skaters on the roster minus Schugel. They brought in seven freshmen forwards this fall, plus sophomore transfer Ryleigh Houston, who scored eight goals as a freshman last year at North Dakota.