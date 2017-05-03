Mark Sertich, Duluth's 95-year-old hockey player, featured in new video
Duluth's Mark Sertich, widely regarded as the world's oldest hockey player, is the subject of a new online video.
The video by the media company Great Big Story, posted online on Tuesday, includes an interview with the 95-year-old West Duluth man along with footage of him on the ice at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center, and at home.
"At my age, it's a wonderful way of being connected with the younger people -- and I think that's very important for an older person," Sertich says of hockey in the video.
Earlier this year, Sertich took part in three days of filming at the Heritage Center for a Nokia commercial to be broadcast in Europe.