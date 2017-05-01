Stauber most recently led the U.S. Women’s National Team to a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Mich. He was an assistant for Team USA when it won silver in 2014 at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

“It’s a tremendous honor to represent USA Hockey and our country in this capacity,” Stauber said in a news release. “It’s a privilege I don’t take lightly and, at the end of the day, our mission is very straightforward and that’s to win the gold medal in PyeongChang.”

Stauber played four years for the University of Minnesota. He became the first goaltender to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award in 1988. He’d later serve as goaltending coach of the Gophers from 2000-2008 and also goalie coach for the Minnesota Duluth women’s program from 2004-08.