The other two finalists include Wisconsin senior goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens of La Malbaie, Quebec, and Clarkson senior forward Cayley Mercer of Exeter, Ontario.

Stalder, of Luzern, Switzerland, has 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points going into this weekend's WCHA Final Face-off. She is the only player in the NCAA ranked top five nationally in goals and assists. Her 1.66 points per game average ranks second nationally while her 0.69 goals per game average is tied for third and 0.97 assists per game average is fourth.

"She is deserving of everything she gets," UMD coach Maura Crowell said of Stalder, who will return to the Olympics in 2018 after helping Switzerland win bronze in 2014. "We probably wouldn't be No. 2 in the country if it wasn't for her. Seven game-winning goals, that's the stat that stands out to me the most. That's a player that has put the team on her back in times when we've needed it."

Should Stalder win the Patty Kazmaier — given to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey — she would be the first Bulldog to ever win the award. Prior to Stalder, the Bulldogs have seen seven players named to the top 10 a combined 13 times. Four players have been named to the top three five times

In the 19-year history of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, a European has never won. It's gone to 13 Americans and six Canadians.

The Patty Kazmaier will be presented on Saturday, March 18 as part of the NCAA Women's Frozen Four in St. Charles, Missouri.