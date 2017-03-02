UMD’s Swiss sensation was named WCHA Player of the Year for her on the ice efforts, WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year for her off the ice activities and one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, all on Thursday afternoon.

But that’s not all.

The second-year coach of the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs, Maura Crowell, was named WCHA Coach of the Year and senior defenseman Sidney Morin was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Year.

Stalder, who will return to the Olympics in 2018 after helping Switzerland win bronze in 2014, was the lone Bulldog to land on the All-WCHA first team. Senior forward Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Morin were named to the second team; senior forward Katherine McGovern and sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney made the third team; and freshman forward Sydney Brodt made the all-rookie team.

Stalder, with 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points, is the only player in the NCAA ranked top five nationally in goals and assists. Her 1.66 points per game average ranks second nationally while her 0.69 goals per game average is tied for third and 0.97 assists per game average is fourth.

Stalder picked up 18 goals and 21 assists in WCHA play during the regular season while also dropping back to defenseman when called upon, either for a full game, or to close a win out.

Her 18 goals in league play was tops while her 1.50 points per WCHA game average ranked second.

“She is deserving of everything she gets,” Crowell said of Stalder, who has a 3.80 grade point average. “We probably wouldn’t be No. 2 in the country if it wasn’t for her. Seven game-winning goals, that’s the stat that stands out to me the most. That’s a player that has put the team on her back in times when we’ve needed it.”

Morin was the leader of a Bulldogs defensive unit that gave up just 1.68 goals per game in league play this season. She was fifth in scoring among WCHA defenseman in league play with six goals and eight assists. She also boasted a plus-26 rating in league play this year. Her plus-37 rating overall is tied for best in the NCAA.

Crowell has the Bulldogs back in the WCHA Final Face-off for the second time in two seasons as head coach. UMD, the third seed, takes on second-seeded Minnesota at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis in the WCHA semifinals.

The Bulldogs went from sixth place in the WCHA a year ago to third this season. UMD is also on the verge of making the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2010-11 season and in line to host an NCAA quarterfinal for the first time since 2008-09 when the program won its fifth NCAA championship.

The Patty Kazmaier will be presented as part of the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four on Saturday, March 18 in St. Charles, Missouri. The other two finalists include Wisconsin senior goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens of La Malbaie, Quebec, and Clarkson senior forward Cayley Mercer of Exeter, Ontario.

Should Stalder win the award — given to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey — she would be the first Bulldog and European to ever win it. Prior to Stalder, the Bulldogs have seen seven players named to the top 10 a combined 13 times. Four players have been named to the top three on five occasions.