But no one has hit the nail on the head quite like Minnesota Golden Gophers coach Brad Frost when it comes to properly describing the greatness that is the Bulldogs' Swiss sensation.

"Good hands, good shot," Frost said back in mid-January. "She is almost playing chess while others are playing checkers out there. She seems like a very cerebral player."

Stalder — the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist out of Lucerne, Switzerland, who is already bound for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea — is one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which is handed out to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey.

The numbers and my admittedly biased mind say Stalder is a runaway favorite right now to win the award. But I'm also well aware of the Patty Kazmaier's history, and that tells me Stalder is a long shot.

With one weekend of games remaining before the NCAA tournament begins March 10-11, Stalder has 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 32 games. She sits second in the nation in points per game (1.66), tied for third in goals per game (0.69), fourth in assists per game (0.97) and tied for second in game-winning goals (7).

Chances are high those averages will only go up this weekend at the WCHA Final Face-off. After posting three goals and three assists last week in a quarterfinal sweep of St. Cloud State in Duluth, Stalder gets to take another bite out of a team she averaged 2.25 points per game against during the regular season — Frost's Gophers.

Those numbers could also go down, too, if Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell asks Stalder to take one for the team — which Stalder will gladly do — and drop back to play defenseman. It's where Stalder started her Bulldog career and where she once played on the Swiss national team.

That kind of versatility is what makes Stalder great. What makes her even greater is she doesn't drop off when switching between positions. She has the ability to take over a game offensively as a forward while also being able to close out a win from the blue line.

That trait alone is what makes Stalder stand out from the other nine finalists.

So what's the issue? Unfortunately, it's where Stalder comes from, which is Switzerland, Minnesota Duluth and the WCHA.

In the 19-year history of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, a European has never won. It's gone to 13 Americans and six Canadians.

The WCHA, winners of 15 out of 16 NCAA championships, has seen the award go to one of its players only six times. That's the same number of times Harvard — winners of zero NCAA titles — has won the award.

Then there is the University of Minnesota Duluth, winner of five national championships. Prior to Stalder, the Bulldogs have seen seven players named to the top 10 a combined 13 times. Four players have been named to the top three five times, but a Bulldog has never won the Patty Kazmaier.

Not Maria Rooth of Sweden in 2000-01, when she averaged 2.25 goals per game; not Jenny Potter after reaching the final three in back-to-back years in 2003 and '04; not one of the greatest women to ever play the game, Caroline Ouellette, in '04 or '05; and not Swedish goalie Kim Martin, who in 2007-08 posted a ridiculous 1.45 goals against average and .948 save percentage in 36 games.

The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award's roots are in the East. It is named after a former All-Ivy League defenseman from Princeton who died of a rare blood disease and is sponsored by the USA Hockey Foundation.

But women's college hockey is not just an East Coast sport. It's not an American sport. The game has grown to an international level well beyond this continent. It's time the Patty Kazmaier reflect that.

Hopefully the 2017 committee can open its mind, shed its biases and pick college hockey's cerebral grandmaster.

The Bulldogs' Swiss sensation, Lara Stalder, deserves to be recognized as the sport's best.