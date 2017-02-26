Girls hockey: Hayward-Ashland heading back to state

The Hurricanes (19-5-2) will face Green Bay East at 11 a.m. on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum-Alliant Energy Center in Madison in the first Wisconsin state semifinal. The winner meets either D.C. Everest or Sun Prairie at noon on Saturday in Madison.

Curtis picked up her first goal of the Section 1 championship on Saturday just 18 seconds in. She assisted on Rikki Saletri's power play goal 2:32 into the second period to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead. She then scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period to make it 4-3 Hurricanes.

Hayward-Ashland goaltender Lauren Tremblay finished with 33 saves.

Hayward-Ashland.... 1-3-1—5

Hudson.................... 1-2-1—4

First period — 1. HA, Jenna Curtis (Sarah Pearson), 0:18; 2. HUD, Sydney Hendricks (Molly Schuett), 15:57.

Second period — 3. HA, Rikki Saletri (Curtis), 2:32 (pp); 4. HUD, Hendricks (Dani Robson, Lexie Nelson), 8:54 (pp); 5. HUD, Hendricks (Anna Wilgren), 10:37; 6. HA, Reone Martin (Amber Heidenreich), 12:08; 7. HA, Curtis (Kaelin Laub), 14:54.

Third period — 8. HA, Sam Stegmann (Heidenreich), 1:24; 9. HUD, Wilgren, 1:52.

Saves — Lauren Tremblay, HA, 33; Cassie Schultz, HUD, 17.

Breck's Zumwinkle named Ms. Hockey

Breck senior forward Grace Zumwinkle was named Ms. Hockey on Sunday after totaling 42 goals and 16 assists in 23 games. The Breck captain and University of Minnesota recruit tallied nine hat tricks and led Class A Breck to a 19-6-3 record.

Zumwinkle, who won gold with Team USA at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships, beat out Minnesota Duluth recruit Naomi Rogge of Eden Prairie.

Breanna Blesi of Maple Grove was named Let's Play Hockey's Senior Goalie of the Year after posting a 1.18 goals against average and .943 save percentage.

Future Bulldogs win state titles

Two Minnesota Duluth recruits captured state championships on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Senior Anna Klein, who will join UMD in the fall, tallied an assist in Edina's 4-0 win over Blaine in the Class AA championship. Edina is coached by former UMD women's hockey assistant coach Sami Reber.

The Blake School and future UMD goalie Olivia Bizal beat St. Paul United 6-2 in the Class A championship. Bizal, a sophomore who didn't play Saturday, made 15 saves in the 5-1 win over Northfield in the semifinals.