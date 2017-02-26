Both the Gophers and Fighting Hawks needed Game 3 wins on Sunday to reach the Final Face-off with the Gophers beating Bemidji State 3-2 at home and the Hawks needing overtime to get by Ohio State 2-1 in Grand Forks.

The Bulldogs and Gophers split the regular season series with Minnesota winning 4-3 and 3-2 in overtime Oct. 14-15 in Minneapolis. UMD won the most recent series 3-2 and 5-3 in Duluth.

In addition to battling for a spot in the WCHA postseason championship game, the Gophers and Bulldogs are battling for a home quarterfinal game in the NCAA tournament. UMD, ranked third in the Pairwise, could lock up a home NCAA tournament game with a win Saturday over the Gophers, who are sitting fifth.