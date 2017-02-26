College women's hockey: Saints fall in double-OT mini game

The Saints (14-11-2) forced the mini-game after winning Game 2 of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Slaats Cup semifinal series 2-0 earlier on Saturday. Forest Lake won Game 1 the night before 2-1.

The mini game — a first for the CSS women's hockey program — was only supposed to last 20 minutes, but instead the Saints and Foresters ended up playing 13 minutes short of another full game Saturday night after a scoreless 20-minute mini-game and a scoreless 20-minute sudden death overtime period.

Lake Forest's Amy Buddle finally ended the not-so-mini mini-game 7:02 into the second overtime with a wrist shot on the power play. Only five seconds remained on the Lake Forest advantage when Buddle scored. Earlier in the first OT, St. Scholastica killed off a 42-second 5-on-3 Foresters' advantage.

Saints freshman goaltender Lexi Thomeczek, who played all 107 minutes Saturday between the two contests, finished with 29 saves in the mini game after making 24 saves for a shutout in Game 2.