College men's hockey: Denver takes four point lead over UMD into final week
Denver doubled its lead over Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC regular season title race over the weekend by sweeping St. Cloud State with a 4-3 overtime win on Friday and 7-2 rout of the Huskies on Saturday in Denver.
That leaves the second-place Bulldogs four points back going into the final week of the regular season after UMD was only able to pick up a 4-3 win and 3-3 tie against Miami Thursday and Friday last week in Duluth.
The Bulldogs, riding an 11 game unbeaten streak (8-0-3) will close the regular season on the road at third-place Western Michigan at 6:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Pioneers, winners of nine straight, travel to Nebraska-Omaha for a 7:37 p.m. game Friday and 7:07 p.m. game Saturday. Denver swept the Mavericks 5-3 and 5-0 Jan. 27-28 at home while UMD split its series with the Broncos Nov. 11-12 in Duluth.
The Pioneers (24-6-4 overall, 16-3-3) need two league points to clinch a share of their first league championship and three points to keep the Penrose Cup all to themselves.
The Bulldogs (20-5-7, 14-4-4) need two wins no matter what to get the No. 1 seed in the NCHC tournament.