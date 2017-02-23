College men's hockey: Area stalwarts help UMD top Miami

Alumni of Grand Rapids, Duluth East, Hibbing-Chisholm and Hermantown scored goals while a former Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjack had a key assist Thursday to lead the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs over Miami 4-3 in NCHC play at Amsoil Arena.

Former Thunderhawk Avery Peterson scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs, ripping a rocket through on the power play with 1:21 remaining in regulation.

Sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown gave UMD a 3-2 lead 94 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal. His blast was set up by sophomore center Adam Johnson of Hibbing, who juked a Miami penalty killer before making a pass across the zone to the open Pionk.

Johnson and senior center Dominic Toninato of Duluth East put the Bulldogs up 2-0 early in the second period.

Johnson banked his shot in off the back of Miami freshman goaltender Ryan Larkin 13 minutes into the first period while a cross-zone pass from junior wing Karson Kuhlman of Esko gave Toninato an open net to shoot on 1:08 into the second period.

The RedHawks tied the game twice with a well-placed shot by freshman wing Carson Meyer making it 3-3 with 10:45 remaining in the third.

Miami got on the board just over seven minutes into the second period with the second goal of the season by freshman defenseman Jared Brandt. His defensive partner, sophomore Grant Hutton, then tied the game at 2-2 on a 5-on-3 RedHawks' advantage.

Hutton’s score was born due to a holding penalty on junior wing Blake Young and a boarding call against senior defenseman Brenden Kotyk 1:14 into Young’s penalty.

Larkin finished with 26 saves for the RedHawks while UMD freshman goaltender Hunter Miska made 28 saves.

The series wraps up at 7:07 p.m. Friday at Amsoil Arena.

Grand Rapids, Duluth East and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will play at Amsoil on Saturday afternoon in the 7AA semifinals while Hermantown, Greenway and Hibbing-Chisholm, the alma mater of UMD coach Scott Sandelin, play in the 7A semifinals later in the evening.