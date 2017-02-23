Stalder finished the regular season with 19 goals and 28 assists to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. She ranks second in the WCHA in points (47) and goals, and is third in the league in assists. Nationally, her 1.57 points per game is tied for fourth and her seven game-winning goals are tied for tops in the NCAA.

Stalder, of Luzern, Switzerland, also led the Swiss national team to a berth in the 2018 Winter Olympics last month by scoring eight goals and four assists in three games in the final round of Olympic qualifying.

Stalder is the 14th Bulldogs to be named a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier with Jenny Potter (2000, 03, 04) and Maria Rooth (00, 01, 02) being named to the top 10 three times. Caroline Ouellette (04, 05) and Noemie Marin (06, 07) were each named twice. Emmanuelle Blais was the last Bulldog to land in the top 10 in 2010.

Five Bulldogs — including Potter twice — made the top 3, but no Bulldog has ever won the Patty Kazmaier.

Other finalists for the Patty Kazmaier include Wisconsin senior goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, Wisconsin junior forward Annie Pankowski, Minnesota junior forward Kelly Pannek, Minnesota sophomore forward Sarah Potomak, Boston College junior defenseman Megan Keller, Princeton senior defenseman Kelsey Koelzer, St. Lawrence junior forward Kennedy Marchment, St. Lawrence senior forward Brooke Webster and Clarkson senior forward Cayley Mercer.

Four of the 10 finalists are from the United States, five are from Canada and Stalder is the lone European. No one outside North America has ever won the Patty Kazmaier.