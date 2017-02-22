UMD, which sits second in the league two points behind Denver, went from averaging 11.1 penalty minutes per game in early January — good for third-fewest in the league — to 13.1 per game after an undisciplined night at Colorado College. That puts the Bulldogs second behind next week's opponent, Western Michigan, for most in the NCHC.

The Bulldogs took a season-high 12 penalties for 35 minutes in the 2-2 tie in Colorado Springs, Colo., last Saturday, but no one is worried. Penalties are not a problem, the Bulldogs say.

"I don't think there is anything to worry about. We'll come back this weekend fresh against Miami and get back to our game," said UMD senior defenseman Carson Soucy, who took four penalties Saturday for 19 minutes. Those numbers include a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct for contact to the head in overtime.

"We addressed it. You can't have that," UMD senior center and captain Dominic Toninato said of the 35 penalty minutes and 10 power plays given up Saturday. "We'll learn from it. It's in the past now and as long as we learn from it, we'll be good."

Major penalties, like Soucy's, have inflated the Bulldogs' penalty minutes, as those calls often come with a 10-minute misconduct.

UMD didn't take a single major penalty in the first 18 games, but then was awarded three majors in four games against Colorado College and St. Cloud State last month. The Bulldogs then went five games without a major before one in each of the last three games against the Tigers and Nebraska-Omaha.

Coach Scott Sandelin said a combination of things led to the surge in penalties last Saturday, with frustration — in the Tigers' style of play and with calls not going both ways — being the biggest culprit. The team addressed the issue and Sandelin said he's not worried moving forward.

"We had a long, strong message this week about if we're going to continue to have success and certainly come playoff time when games are really high stakes ... you can't afford to have that," he said. "Overall I don't have an issue with our team's discipline. I think they've been great."

UMD has taken six or fewer penalties in 21 of 30 games this season. It's taken between 7-8 penalties in eight games, leaving the 12-penalty night and the 10 power plays UMD had to kill at Colorado College sitting alone as the extreme.

In 26 of 30 games this season, the Bulldogs have had to kill six or fewer penalties. That's a good thing for the Bulldogs, who are outscoring the opposition 63-30 at even-strength this season, having given up 28 power-play goals and one short-handed goal.

"We realize how good of a team we have and not many teams can match us 5-on-5," said UMD senior defenseman Brenden Kotyk, who as of Tuesday was on track to return to the lineup against Miami. He suffered a lower-body injury during the first period last Friday and didn't play the rest of the weekend. "Saturday, we were playing really well, then we took a few penalties that cost us momentum in the game. It's hard to do that. We're really confident in our 5-on-5 play."

Miami (9-15-6) at UMD (19-5-6)

What: NCHC series

When: 7:07 p.m. today and Friday

Where: Amsoil Arena

TV: My9

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: network1sports.com/station/kqds (audio); nchc.tv (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens