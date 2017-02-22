College men's hockey preview: Miami at Minnesota Duluth

Where: Amsoil Arena

Records: Miami is 9-15-6 overall, 5-11-4 in NCHC; Minnesota Duluth is 19-5-6 and 13-4-3

Rankings: The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Magazine polls; the RedHawks are unranked

Series: UMD leads 9-3-1 after going 5-0-1 against the RedHawks a year ago

Coaches: Enrico Blasi, in his 18th season at Miami, is 375-263-66; Scott Sandelin, in his 17th season at UMD, is 306-282-81

TV: My9

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: network1sports.com/station/kqds (audio); nchc.tv (video)

Miami update: The RedHawks are coming off a pair of 5-2 home losses to first-place and top-ranked Denver. They sit seventh in the NCHC, meaning if the regular season ended today Miami would be back in Duluth for the first round of the league playoffs for the second consecutive season. Miami closed the 2015-16 regular season and opened the playoffs in Duluth a year ago, losing all four games. The RedHawks lost 12 letterwinners from that 2015-16 squad that finished fifth in the league. That includes forward Jack Roslovic, who as a freshman was second on the team in scoring. Among the top returnees is senior forward Anthony Louis (13 goals, 20 assists). Sophomore forward Kiefer Sherwood (11-20—31) and Minnesota Wild draft pick Louie Belpedio (6-11—17) are the next highest scorers. The RedHawks have 14 newcomers this season. Freshman forward Carson Meyer has eight goals and 16 assists. Freshman goaltender Ryan Larkin — cousin of Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin — has taken over the starting job in net, starting 28 of 30 games. He sports a .913 save percentage and 2.68 goals-against average. He backstopped the team during a six-game unbeaten streak between Dec. 9-Jan. 13, but the RedHawks have just one win in their last nine games since.

UMD update: The Bulldogs, on a nine-game unbeaten streak (7-0-2), took five out of six points a week ago at Colorado College but slipped to two points back of league-leading Denver and to No. 2 in both national polls and the Pairwise rankings. UMD won 2-1 on Friday and tied 2-2 on Saturday with senior wing Alex Iafallo scoring in the first round of a sudden-death shootout for the extra league point. The Bulldogs have four regular-season games remaining to catch Denver, with a trip to Western Michigan next week to close the regular season. The Pioneers host St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday before traveling to Nebraska-Omaha next week. Tonight is Senior Night for the Bulldogs, honoring Iafallo and Dominic Toninato, Kyle Osterberg, Brenden Kotyk, Dan Molenaar, Willie Raskob and Carson Soucy. Iafallo recently scored his 100th career point as a Bulldog, assisting on the game-winner Friday. UMD is 10-0-1 this year when Osterberg scores and 6-0-2 when Toninato gets a goal. UMD's Class of 2017 is the country's fifth-highest scoring senior class with a combined 42 goals and 66 assists. The Class of 2017 is the third-largest in Sandelin's 17 seasons as head coach and will be the second class in UMD history to play in three straight NCAA tournaments. UMD already is a lock to be one of four No. 1 seeds.

Quote: "We got to get a little help, but ultimately we have to focus on our games, we got to focus on Miami and playing a good 60 minutes (tonight). Then we'll focus on the next night and, hopefully, get two wins this weekend. Hopefully we get some luck with Denver losing, that's a bonus." — Soucy on the league title race