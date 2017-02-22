The Colorado native who grew up in Livonia, Mich., finished the 2-0 and 2-1 wins with no goals and no assists. She only generated three shots on goal and finished with an even plus-minus rating.

But boy did Crossman get under the skin of the Fighting Hawks.

"She drew some of their best players into really bad penalties at bad times," said Crowell, whose team forced the Hawks to take penalties in the final minutes both games. "Those games were very tight and without those penalties, who knows what would have happened. We like having her on our side."

Crossman is one near the top in penalty minutes for the Bulldogs this season, amassing 30 going into this week's WCHA quarterfinal series against St. Cloud State that begins at 3:07 p.m. today at Amsoil Arena.

Now "the agitator" — as her coach calls her — is known more for forcing the opposition into bad penalties rather than taking bad penalties herself.

"I think what's been nice over the process of (Crossman's) career, especially in that North Dakota series, she agitates other teams and then they take the penalties versus her taking quite as many," Crowell said. "She has drawn them into the box at the wrong time of a game, which is helping us win. She plays with an edge, that's for sure."

Crossman has a total of 141 penalty minutes in her college career, having posted a collegiate-high of 46 minutes as a freshman. She had 26 minutes as a sophomore and 39 a year ago.

Offensively, Crossman has nine career goals and 19 career assists.

Crowell described Crossman as one of the team's more versatile players. Her skating abilities and strength allow her to manhandle the opposition, like keeping one hand on her stick to control the puck while giving defenders a little shove with the other hand.

UMD senior captain Ashleigh Brykaliuk calls Crossman an "Energizer Bunny" on the ice. Crossman's style of play and personality gets the team going on and off it, as well as on the bench and in the locker room.

"She brings a different energy than anyone else does," Brykaliuk said. "It's definitely unique and special for her. She thrives off it, too, and she gets rolling and gets into her mode. She plays really well when she is playing with that extra edge."

For those wondering where Crossman gets that "edge" everyone is talking about, look no further than her father, Jeff Crossman. He played four seasons at Western Michigan from 1982-85 and compiled 375 penalty minutes in four seasons.

When the Broncos won their first Central Collegiate Hockey Association postseason title to secure the program's first NCAA tournament berth in 1985-86, Jeff Crossman took 154 penalty minutes, which ranked first in the CCHA and second in the NCAA.

Demi Crossman says her father "definitely" had an influence on her career, as did her favorite player — former NHL enforcer Tie Domi. Both exude toughness, which is what she loves about hockey. It's a tough sport, so that's what Crossman says she brings.

"There are definitely different types of players and I guess I can be the agitator," Crossman said. "That's what I have fun with. That's the game I like to play. I like to be gritty and aggressive. It's important to have different types of players, especially on a team. I'm just a little piece to the puzzle."

Jeff Crossman not only had an influence on his youngest daughter's style of play, he and his wife, Debbie, strongly supported both their daughters' hockey careers.

Demi and her older sister, Nanci, started their hockey careers in Colorado before moving to Michigan when Demi was in middle school and Nanci in high school. The family made the move because there wasn't much competition in girls hockey those days in Colorado, and there involved extensive travel by plane.

"We were drawn to Michigan because of the good hockey and my dad played for Western Michigan," Crossman said. "Our main focus was staying together as a family and hockey. Hockey is what bonded us and what we cared about the most."

Living in Livonia, Mich., and playing for the Honeybaked program, Crossman still traveled plenty for hockey, but mainly by bus around Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Canada. The competitive hockey there made it feel like home, she said.

Playing in the Midwest, Crossman also was surrounded by a number of prominent NCAA Division I women's hockey programs — even though Michigan lacks any to this day — and that allowed her to get recruited.

She visited all the big schools in the WCHA, with Ohio State just down the road in Columbus being the initial favorite.

Then Crossman made a reluctant trip to Duluth.

"It's funny because I didn't want to come here. I was looking at the Big Ten schools you hear about more. I was so exhausted from visiting so many schools," Crossman said. "(Duluth) felt like a good fit with the team, with the schooling, with the community and the atmosphere in Duluth. I fell in love."

After traveling the country, Crossman is hoping to remain in Duluth after graduating. She'd like to start her marketing career here and coach youth hockey.

But first, she and her fellow seniors want to capture some hardware over the next few weeks in the WCHA and NCAA tournaments.

"It's just crazy to have started at one place with my class and to go through this together," Crossman said. "For it to end like this, it's indescribable."

St. Cloud State (9-21-4) at UMD (22-5-5)

What: WCHA quarterfinal playoff series

When: 3:07 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary)

Where: Amsoil Arena

Internet: nchc.tv/umd

Twitter: @mattwellens

COLLEGE SPOTLIGHT: DEMI CROSSMAN

Year: Senior

Age: 22

Hometown: Livonia, Mich.

Major: Marketing

GPA: 3.0

Family: Father, Jeff; mother, Debbie; older sister, Nanci

Post-graduation plans: Stay in Duluth to start a marketing career

FIVE FAVORITES

Opponent: Minnesota

Professional athlete: Tie Domi

Professional team: Chicago Blackhawks

Singer or group: Chance the Rapper

Food: Pizza

GETTING TO KNOW DEMI

Biggest fear: Birds

Person I'd most like to meet: Beyonce

Best thing about college hockey: Teammates

Influences on hockey career: Family and coaches

Advice to aspiring young athletes: "Keep enjoying the game"