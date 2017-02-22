Where: Amsoil Arena

Records: St. Cloud State is 9-21-4 overall, 7-18-3 WCHA; UMD is 22-5-5 and 19-5-4

Rankings: UMD is No. 2 in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls; the Huskies are unranked

Series: The Bulldogs lead 60-11-5 after sweeping the Huskies during the regular season

Coaches: Eric Rud, in his third season at St. Cloud State, is 30-67-9; Maura Crowell, in her second season at UMD, is 37-26-6 and 60-33-10 for her career

SCSU update: The Huskies are back in Duluth for a second consecutive week after getting swept 2-1 and 4-1 at Amsoil Arena a week ago to close the regular season in sixth place. The Huskies finished fifth a year ago. Sophomore forward Julia Tylke (11 goals, 8 assists, 19 points) leads the team in scoring despite being held scoreless against UMD in the regular season. Forward Kayla Friesen (7-10—17) is tied for fifth among WCHA freshmen in scoring. Freshman starting goaltender Janine Alder, the Swiss native who played in all four losses to UMD, sports a .929 save percentage and 2.37 goals-against average. The Huskies are riding a 14-game postseason losing streak, last winning on Feb. 26, 2010.

UMD update: The Bulldogs' third-place regular-season finish is the program's best in the WCHA since tying the Gophers for second in 2010-11. Now they're trying to reach the WCHA Final Face-off next week in Minneapolis for the second time in two seasons under Crowell. UMD is 21-6 all-time in the first round of the WCHA playoffs after sweeping host Bemidji State a year ago. Overall, UMD is 33-16 in WCHA postseason play. The Bulldogs' last WCHA title came in 2010. Four Bulldogs scored the six goals against St. Cloud State. Senior forward Katherine McGovern and freshman forward Sydney Brodt each had two goals — scoring one each night. Defensemen Jalyn Elmes and Jessica Healey both returned from injury for the series. Freshman goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped 40 of 42 shots, seeing only 13 shots on Saturday. The sweep gave UMD a final regular-season home record of 13-1-2, which is the program's best since going 13-2-1 in 2007-08.

Quote: "Good momentum heading into the playoffs, exactly what we were looking for from our team to be playing our best hockey at this time of the year. I think we're doing it. Seeing other people score goals — Syd Brodt has gotten quite a few in the past few weeks — that's been helpful." — Crowell on last week's sweep