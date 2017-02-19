College men's hockey: Late surge sends UWS to WIAC semis
Wisconsin-Superior came into Saturday night needing a victory to keep its season alive.
UWS got two of 'em, scoring three goals in the third period to defeat Wisconsin-Stout 4-2, before claiming the decisive mini-game 1-0 on freshman Bruno Birzitis' overtime goal that lifted the Yellowjackets past the Blue Devils in the first round of the WIAC men's hockey tournament.
UWS (8-17-2) had been winless over its previous six.
Anton Svensson was the hero of the first game, producing two-thirds of his hat trick in the third period to stave off elimination. Birzitis followed suit in the winner-take-all mini-game, scoring midway through OT after a scoreless 20 minutes.
UWS travels to Wisconsin-Stevens Point for this weekend's semifinals.