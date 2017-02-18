College hockey: UMD women edge St. Cloud State

McGovern opened the scoring with her 16th goal of the season 4:18 into the first period as part of a 24-shot onslaught in the opening 20 minutes. But Huskies goalie Janine Alder kept the Bulldogs (21-5-5 overall, 18-5-4 WCHA) off the scoreboard again until Brodt struck on a power play 6:40 into the third period.

Janna Haeg ended Rooney's shutout bid with an extra attacker on the ice at 19:34. Rooney ended with 28 saves.

UMD closes the regular season against St. Cloud State (9-20-4, 7-17-3) at 4:07 p.m. today at Amsoil Arena. The Bulldogs must win and hope for a Wisconsin sweep over Minnesota to gain the No. 2 seed in the WCHA playoffs. The Huskies face slipping to the seventh seed and a possible rematch with UMD.

St. Cloud State.........0-0-1—1

Minnesota Duluth.... 1-0-1—2

First period — 1. UMD, Katherine McGovern 16 (Ashleigh Brykaliuk, Lara Stalder), 4:18.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. UMD, Sydney Brodt 6 (Michelle Lowenhielm, Maria Lindh), 6:40 (pp); 3. SCSU, Janna Haeg 5 (Brooke Kudirka, Brittney Anderson), 19:34 (ea).

Saves — Janine Alder, SCSU, 23-10-5—38; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 7-9-12—28.

St. Scholastica 10, Finlandia 2

Alexia Klaas of Duluth scored a goal in each period as the Saints routed the Lions in an NCHA game at Hancock, Mich.

Klaas has 12 goals this season for the Saints (12-10-2, 9-6-2 NCHA). Sierra Hanowski and Amanda Broman each netted two goals against last-place Finlandia (1-23, 1-16).

Lindsey Hartfiel totaled 17 saves in net for CSS, which put 45 shots on goal.

COLLEGE MEN

Wis.-Stout 4, Wis.-Superior 3

Gavin Smith scored 3:36 into the third period and the Blue Devils held on for the one-goal win in the opening game of the the teams' WIAC first-round playoff series at Menomonie, Wis.

Owen Stauber and Anton Svensson gave the Yellowjackets (7-17-2) a 2-0 first-period lead before Stout (12-12-2) tied the game early in the second period on a goal by Duluth East graduate Alex Toscano. UWS regained the lead on Svensson's 13th of the season before Adam Kresl tied the game at 3-3 at 16:44 of the second.

Kyle Miller stopped 29 shots for UWS; Spencer Viele made 25 save for Stout.

The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. today in Menomonie with a spot in the conference tourament semifinals on the line.

Adrian 6, St. Scholastica 2

St. Scholastica couldn't contend for a full 60-minutes against fifth-ranked Adrian, its third straight game against a top-five opponent. Saints forward Brandon Millin scored a power play goal at 9:18 of the first period to negate the Bulldogs' goal five-minutes into the game. But Adrian (17-5-2, 16-3) pulled away with four goals in the second period, including two shorthanded tallies.

Zane Steeves stopped 33-of-37 shots for CSS (12-11-1, 10-8-1), and Kevin Entmaa made 18 saves for Adrian.