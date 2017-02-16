Where: World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Records: Minnesota Duluth is 18-5-5 overall, 12-4-2 in NCHC; Colorado College is 7-19-2, 3-13-2

Rankings: The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Magazine polls; the Tigers are unranked

Series: UMD leads 96-82-8, though the Tigers tied 2-2 and won 2-1 on Jan. 6-7

Coaches: Scott Sandelin, in his 17th season at UMD, is 305-282-80; Jim Haviland, in his third season at Colorado College, is 19-74-6

TV: CBS Sports Network Friday; My9 Saturday

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: network1sports.com/station/kqds (audio); nchc.tv (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens

UMD update: The Bulldogs, who took their final bye week last weekend, are No. 1 in both national polls, No. 1 in the Pairwise rankings, but second in the NCHC by a point to league-leading Denver. The Bulldogs could only muster two points back at home against last-place Colorado College. UMD was unbeaten in nine straight games against the Tigers prior to the tie and loss. Since then, UMD is 6-1-1 and unbeaten in its last seven games. Freshman goaltender Hunter Miska has recorded two shutouts to bring his season total to five. He needs one more to set the single-season UMD record. Olympic ice sheets, like the one at World Arena, have been very kind to UMD as of late. The Bulldogs are 10-1-0 in their last 11 games on the 200-by-100 feet rinks, including 5-0 and 6-0 victories at World Arena last season, jumping out to 4-0 leads after two periods each night. The Bulldogs enter this weekend 10-1-2 away from Amsoil Arena and 7-1 on the road in NCHC play. The Bulldogs return sophomore wing Parker Mackay, who missed the last six games with an injury. Junior defenseman Nick McCormack is unavailable this week due to a lower-body injury. He hasn't played since Nov. 18 at Nebraska-Omaha.

Colorado College update: The Tigers, who are 1-11 at home this year and 1-7 at home in NCHC play, are coming off a pair of losses to their biggest rival, Denver, 5-1 and 2-1, in a home-and-home series. Since tying and beating the No. 1 Bulldogs in Duluth in early January, the Tigers are 1-7 with the lone win coming at home 3-0 against a wounded North Dakota team. In the seven losses, CC has been outscored 28-10. The seven wins this season are the most for the Tigers in their first three seasons under Haviland while they need one more NCHC win to tie the high of four set last year. Sophomore forward Mason Bergh (13 goals, 5 assists) leads the Tigers in scoring while senior forward Luc Gerdes' 10 assists are a team high. Freshman goaltender Alex Leclerc has been solid in net against conference foes with a 2.85 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in NCHC play. The Tigers average 1.78 goals per game and convert only 9.9 percent of their power plays against NCHC competition. Leclerc stopped 69 of 72 shots in January against UMD while his team scored only on even-strength goal, one shorthanded and two on power plays.

Quote: "Everyone knows where we are at and knows what's at stake. We're in a race for a league championship with one other team right now. You can't look too far ahead, but you want guys to be excited about being in that. That's what you work for. You still got to look at each weekend and take care of that. This is a weekend that certainly, probably is going to grab our attention a little bit more based on what happened after Christmas." — Sandelin