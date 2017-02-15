College women's hockey: UWS wins fifth straight
Wisconsin-Superior closed out the regular season by outlasting Northland 3-2 in overtime of a nonconference women's hockey game Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.
Kaleigh Martinson scored 27 seconds into OT to break a 2-2 tie and send the Yellowjackets (12-13) to their fifth straight win, which follows a six-game losing streak.
They have a little more than a week off before traveling to Wisconsin-River Falls on Feb. 24-25 for the opening round of the WIAC tournament.