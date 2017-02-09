Where: LaBahn Arena, Madison

Records: UMD is 20-4-4 overall, 17-4-3 in WCHA; Wisconsin is 26-2-1, 21-2-1.

Rankings: UMD is No. 2 in the USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls; the Badgers are No. 1.

Series: The Badgers lead the all-time series 40-30-12 after the two teams each picked up a 4-1 win against each other in November in Duluth.

Coaches: Maura Crowell, in her second season at UMD, is 35-25-5 and 58-32-9 for her career; Mark Johnson, in his 14th season at Wisconsin, is 421-77-36.

Internet: http://www.btn2go.com

Twitter: @UMDWHOCKEY

UMD update: The Bulldogs enter the weekend shorthanded with forwards Lara Stalder of Switzerland and Katerina Mrazova of Czech Republic playing for their respective national teams teams in Olympic qualifying in Switzerland. Stalder leads the team in scoring with 19 goals and 26 assists. Mrazova — who also missed last weekend’s sweep of North Dakota because she was summoned by the Czech team early — has seven goals and eight assists. Despite those two players’ absence, UMD has plenty of firepower to bring to Madison, most notably senior forward Ashleigh Brykaliuk, who is on a 19-game point streak. She’s posted 51 goals and 21 assists this year. There’s also senior forward Katherine McGovern with her 15 goals and 15 assists. Where UMD could be shorthanded is on the blue line with junior defenseman Jessica Healey questionable this weekend with a lower body injury. If Healey can’t go, that probably means a lot of minutes in Madison for senior Sidney Morin, who sports the best plus/minus rating of any defenseman in the country at plus-35. Sophomore Maddie Rooney will need to have a big weekend in goal after being named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Wisconsin update: The Badgers will have a shot at not only celebrating Senior Day on Sunday, but a WCHA regular season championship. Wisconsin holds a nine-point lead on second-place Minnesota and 10-point lead on third-place UMD. The Badgers clinch a share of the title with three points and win it outright via four points, though less may be necessary if the Gophers slip up against North Dakota. It would be the Badgers’ fifth WCHA regular season title, surpassing the Bulldogs, and first since 2011-12. The Gophers have won the last three WCHA regular season titles and nine overall. Junior forward Annie Pankowski is leading Wisconsin in scoring with 18 goals and 21 assists. Senior goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens sports the nation’s best goals against average (0.79) and save percentage (.956), plus a nation-leading 11 shutouts. The Badgers’ offense ranks first in the nation scoring an average of 4.14 goals per game while the defense gives up a nation-low 0.97 goals per game. Those numbers only get better in WCHA play: 4.17 goals for and 0.92 goals against. Both games this weekend at 2,273-seat LaBahn Arena in Madison are sold out.

Quote: “It’s apparently our players favorite road trip, some of their second favorite rinks in the country. We’re excited. We love this trip. One versus two, sold-out crowd, the whole deal, it’s a great experience heading into playoff hockey and a lot more intense games in front of big crowds.” — Crowell