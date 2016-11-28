It’s a path that worked well in the Northland for former Grand Rapids Thunderhawk Avery Peterson, Hermantown Hawk Jared Thomas, Hibbing-Chisholm Bluejacket Adam Johnson and Duluth East Greyhound Dominic Toninato — all of whom are now at Minnesota Duluth.

But as any coach will tell you, what works for one player doesn’t always work for another. Some players develop faster than others and may require a greater challenge earlier in their hockey career to get where they want to go.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Karson Kuhlman and Hermantown’s Neal Pionk are two players who left their respective high school teams after their junior year to go play junior hockey. The decision has been a great one for both players.

After posting 50-plus points for three seasons with the Lumberjacks, Kuhlman spent his entire senior year of high school (2013-14) playing for the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he totaled 44 points.

From there Kuhlman came to UMD, where he has consistently been one of the best players every night.

“I loved high school hockey in Cloquet,” Kuhlman said. “I was fortunate enough to have one of the best coaches in high school hockey in Dave Esse. I loved playing with all my best friends growing up, but I knew it was time to go play against more mature, stronger, faster, better players. And that led me to the USHL.”

Pionk left the Hawks after two strong seasons. He played two years of juniors with the Sioux City Musketeers and in his second season was named USHL Defenseman of the Year after totaling 40-plus points.

Pionk is now not only one of the Bulldogs’ best defensemen, but one of the best in the NCHC, if not all of the NCAA. He’s an impact player each and every night, and has his two seasons in the USHL to thank for it.

“I don’t know if I’d be where I am right now if I didn’t do that,” Pionk said of leaving early for the USHL. “I developed in multiple ways watching video, watching myself, getting rid of those bad habits that I had in high school.”

It’s frustrating to hear kids get criticized when they leave early for juniors. They’re no different than a student who is academically ready to start taking college courses early as a high school senior because there’s little left at the high school level to challenge them.

Let’s support these kids’ decision, not challenge it.

“If you don’t want to go, then don’t go,” Pionk said. “You have to be fully committed. I really wanted to go. I was all in. If you’re 100 percent in, if the time is right and the team is right, I think it’s a good choice.”

Matt Wellens is a News Tribune sports writer.