Hockey preview: Stauber trading college game for preps at Proctor
When he stepped down at Wisconsin-Superior last February, Dan Stauber wasn’t ready to get out of coaching altogether.
He was simply burnt out by the grind of NCAA Division III men’s college hockey. Stauber needed some “normalcy.”
“College is getting, with the recruiting and the hours … I didn’t have a full-time assistant, so it was basically just a family decision,” he said recently.
It didn’t take long for Stauber to resurface, albeit with a high school program. A month after leaving the Yellowjackets, he was hired to replace Steve Rodberg at Proctor.
This won’t be his first stint on a prep bench. Stauber coached at Duluth Denfeld, his alma mater, in the mid-1990s.
At Proctor, he inherits a situation teeming with potential. The Rails have struggled of late, but there are several reasons to forecast an upswing.
First, in Stauber they attracted UWS’ all-time wins leader. He compiled a 258-148-58 record in 16 seasons and led the Yellowjackets to a national title in 2002.
Second, Proctor soon could be playing its home games in a modern, terrific new arena if voters approve a referendum in February which would upgrade the district’s athletic facilities. “Outdated” is a generous description of the team’s current rink, Proctor Arena.
Those two things could assist another factor, and perhaps the biggest — slowing the flow of talented players in the district to surrounding schools.
It’s doubtful Stauber would have taken the job if he didn’t think he could win.
“I think it’s a diamond in the rough,” he said. “I really think that there are some positive things going on here.”
Incidentally, Stauber coached Rodberg at UWS, during the 2002-03 season.
Rodberg starred for the Rails when they made their only state tournament appearance, finishing third in Class A in 1997. Last year was his fourth as coach, and Proctor’s 12-13 record was its best since going 16-8-2 in 2010-11.
Stauber, who will replace retiring Rory Johnson as Proctor’s athletic director at the end of the school year, is ready to sustain the momentum.
“It’s a good fit for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
The Rails were dealt a blow in the Section 7AAA football championship game on Nov. 3 when John Aase tore his meniscus. Aase would have been the team’s top returning scorer this winter. Instead, he’s likely to miss his senior campaign.