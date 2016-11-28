“College is getting, with the recruiting and the hours … I didn’t have a full-time assistant, so it was basically just a family decision,” he said recently.

It didn’t take long for Stauber to resurface, albeit with a high school program. A month after leaving the Yellowjackets, he was hired to replace Steve Rodberg at Proctor.

This won’t be his first stint on a prep bench. Stauber coached at Duluth Denfeld, his alma mater, in the mid-1990s.

At Proctor, he inherits a situation teeming with potential. The Rails have struggled of late, but there are several reasons to forecast an upswing.

First, in Stauber they attracted UWS’ all-time wins leader. He compiled a 258-148-58 record in 16 seasons and led the Yellowjackets to a national title in 2002.

Second, Proctor soon could be playing its home games in a modern, terrific new arena if voters approve a referendum in February which would upgrade the district’s athletic facilities. “Outdated” is a generous description of the team’s current rink, Proctor Arena.

Those two things could assist another factor, and perhaps the biggest — slowing the flow of talented players in the district to surrounding schools.

It’s doubtful Stauber would have taken the job if he didn’t think he could win.

“I think it’s a diamond in the rough,” he said. “I really think that there are some positive things going on here.”

Incidentally, Stauber coached Rodberg at UWS, during the 2002-03 season.

Rodberg starred for the Rails when they made their only state tournament appearance, finishing third in Class A in 1997. Last year was his fourth as coach, and Proctor’s 12-13 record was its best since going 16-8-2 in 2010-11.

Stauber, who will replace retiring Rory Johnson as Proctor’s athletic director at the end of the school year, is ready to sustain the momentum.

“It’s a good fit for me and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

The Rails were dealt a blow in the Section 7AAA football championship game on Nov. 3 when John Aase tore his meniscus. Aase would have been the team’s top returning scorer this winter. Instead, he’s likely to miss his senior campaign.