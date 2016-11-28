Tomberlin was eager to flee the Iron Range. He was headed to the University of Maine. There, he played hockey and baseball, helping the Black Bears capture a national title on the ice in 1993. Tomberlin, one of the finest multi-sport athletes to originate from the Northland, was drafted by both the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He barnstormed the country as a minor- league hockey player until hanging up his skates in 2000.

He and wife Lori returned to Maine to raise their family, before moving to North Carolina four years ago.

The travels — plus the passage of time — unearthed a sentiment that would have been laughable to 18-year-old Tomberlin. He missed Northeastern Minnesota.

“All the things that as a kid made it so I couldn’t wait to get off the Range are all the same things that made me want to come back,” the 45-year-old said recently by phone. “You know how it goes full circle like that. You grow up a little bit, mature a little bit, and suddenly the Range isn’t so bad anymore. But when you’re a kid you have the whole world at your disposal and, at least in my case, I couldn’t wait to go explore it.

“And the more I did, the more I realized that I love it here. Always will. It’s the best place for me and for my family. I couldn’t wait to come back.”

Opportunity knocked when the Hibbing-Chisholm boys hockey coaching job came open. The Bluejackets needed a replacement for Todd Versich, who resigned in July. Tomberlin applied and was hired in August.

Aside from hockey and baseball, Tomberlin starred at quarterback for the Greenway football team coached by his father, Ray. His late mother, Karen, also was an instrumental coach at the school, while sister Rhaya Tomberlin-

Anderson leads the Raiders’ always-tough volleyball squad.

In other words, he’s had some good mentors.

Perhaps, then, it was inevitable that Tomberlin would end up on a prep bench. He inherits a team that went 24-4 and finished second in Section 7A last winter. But Tomberlin and the Bluejackets will be forced to try and duplicate that success minus a pair of stars in defenseman Scott Perunovich and goalie Ryan Ullan. Perunovich is in the United States Hockey League and Ullan is with the U.S. National Team Development Program.

“Obviously, we’re going to miss those guys, but I don’t think anybody is feeling sorry for us,” Tomberlin said. “We’re certainly not going to, either. It’s an opportunity for other kids to step up.”

Tomberlin’s wife remains in North Carolina so the couple’s 14-year-old son, Blace, can conclude his fall baseball season. They will join Tomberlin in January.