Hockey preview: Seven players and games to watch

North Dakota commit had busy preseason skating for United States Under-17 Select Team, Team North in the Elite League and Sioux Falls in the United States Hockey League

TAYLOR LANTZ

Greenway

Senior forward

Totaled a team-high 62 points, including 23 goals, to highlight Raiders’ 22-win resurgence a year ago

BLAKE McLAUGHLIN

Grand Rapids

Junior forward

Future Gopher had a preseason much like Hain’s, though McLaughlin, who had 33 points last season, spent his brief USHL stint with Chicago

MICAH MILLER

Grand Rapids

Senior forward

The well-built Miller, who will play at St. Cloud State, can fly on the ice, but even at top speed remains under control; played for Sioux City in the USHL this fall

DYLAN SAMBERG

Hermantown

Senior defenseman

Big blueliner is a Minnesota Duluth commit coming off a 22-point junior season that ended with the Hawks hoisting a state title trophy

RYAN SANDELIN

Hermantown

Senior forward

Versatile wing and Minnesota State-Mankato commit has a relentless motor and collected 27 goals and 37 assists a year ago

GARRETT WORTH

Duluth East

Junior forward

After scoring 17 goals as a sophomore, smooth-skating Worth will be asked to carry even more of the offensive load

7 games to watch

1. Duluth Marshall at Hermantown

7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Hermantown ran its winning streak against the Hilltoppers to 12 games in a sometimes-testy affair last December

2. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Duluth Marshall

2 p.m. Jan. 7

Section 7AA up-and-comers met in the quarterfinals of last season’s Section 7AA playoffs, with the Lumberjacks squeezing out a 2-1 win; these teams will play again Jan. 31 in Cloquet

3. Grand Rapids at Hermantown

7:30 p.m. Jan. 10

The Hawks have defeated Rapids by a combined 15-2 the past two seasons

4. Grand Rapids at Duluth East

5:15 p.m. Jan. 12

The last time we saw these squads on the same sheet of ice, the Thunderhawks scored the final three goals of the third period to stun East 6-5 in a heart-stopping Section 7AA final

5. Eden Prairie at Duluth East

4 p.m. Jan. 14

This is a chance to watch the Eagles’ Mr. Hockey favorite, Casey Mittelstadt

6. Greenway at Grand Rapids

7:30 p.m. Jan. 27

These tradition-rich Iron Range clubs, which haven’t met since the 2008-09 season, get reacquainted

7. Duluth East at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

7:30 p.m. Feb. 6

One of the Northland’s favorite rivalries, these teams also meet Dec. 15 at the Heritage Center; they split a year ago