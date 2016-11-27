Lucia is the seventh NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey coach to join the 700-win club, which includes current BC coach Jerry York and his NCAA-record 1,023 wins. In addition to Lucia and York, the only other active coach in the 700 club is Michigan’s Red Berenson with 841 wins.

Of Lucia’s 700 wins, a school-record 421 have come in his 18 seasons with the Gophers. Lucia also coached at Colorado College (166 wins in six seasons) and Alaska-Fairbanks (113 wins in six seasons).

Senior forward Vinni Lettieri led the Gophers (6-4-2) on Sunday by scoring the game-winning goal and recording two assists. Senior defenseman Jake Bischoff of Grand Rapids tallied a pair of assists for the second consecutive game.